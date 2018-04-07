The Tower – April 6th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #22
In this week’s edition:
- SGA Presidential candidates debate university policies ahead of elections
- No university announcement yet on this year’s commencement speaker
- Senate takes stance on Academic Renewal proposal, tuition increases in meeting
- The Archivist’s Nook: A historical perspective on The Tower
- Op-eds: Perspectives from candidates ahead of April 11th election – Kirby, Smith, Higgins
- Editorial Neutrality
- A&E: Cherry Blossom Festival is here! Album Review: Rich the Kid’s The World is Yours
- Sports: #24 CUA Baseball Dominates Gallaudet, Softball splits in doubleheader
- BackPage: Globe Trotters – Experiencing Shakespeare’s London