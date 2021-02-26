801 Booming Brunch

Image Courtesy of 801DC

By Kat Kaderabek

Located on Florida Ave NW, 801 Restaurant is one of several eateries that offer a bottomless brunch experience that has come to be characteristic of Washington, D.C. In this competitive neighborhood, each restaurant has been amping up their marketing and amenities in an attempt to bring in customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 801 is no exception.

For only $20, 801 offers a bottomless brunch that features four to five different flavors of mimosa. In addition, they offer several other drinks for purchase including a signature Bloody Mary, The Orange Crush, The Sunset Bull, and even the 801 Mega Cocktail which includes your choice of either The 801 Mega Mule (Owen’s Mule Mix, vodka, and lime) or The 801 Mega Paloma (Owen’s Paloma Mix, tequila, and lime) served in a giant copper mug.

The most money-savvy deal is certainly the $20 bottomless mimosa brunch deal, and customers will not need to worry about being poured light-handed. The diligent waitstaff is quick to refill any glass and will leave a bottle on the table for customers to create their own drink depending on their preferred ingredient amounts.

In terms of brunch foods, 801 provides a wide variety of selections that will surely satisfy any breakfast or lunch lover. From avocado toast to steak and fries to lobster mac and cheese balls, 801’s myriad of choices will leave customers stuffed and satisfied. The pricing on such items is also decent and comparable to surrounding restaurants, if not cheaper. On average, including the bottomless mimosa and 18-20% tip, customers will spend approximately $40-50 per person. For a Sunday brunch in Washington, D.C. this is a deal on the saving-money side.

The dinner menu of 801 is also great quality and provides hefty selections which range from seafood to sandwiches to burgers. The appetizers feature mouth-watering dishes like spinach and artichoke dip, pomme frites, popcorn chicken, and fried calamari. This is a restaurant whose food is always good, no matter the time of day, which makes it a reliable choice for anyone out on the town.

The atmosphere of the restaurant was also delightful. It features lots of large open windows, a beautiful pastel color scheme, and a coveted roof deck. 801 also has tents outside the restaurant to serve additional guests; these bubbles include heaters and dividers for health and safety purposes.

Online orders are available for order and pickup through To-Go-Go. Reservations can also be made on Yelp through the restaurant’s website to plan your 801 experience.

801 is only open for brunch from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and should be your next stop on Florida Ave. It is wedged between two other renowned restaurants, Takoda and Halfsmoke, and is a must-try before declaring your favorite brunch spot. With a great group of friends and hunger-filled stomachs, 801 is sure to be a great time.