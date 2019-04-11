Top Ten Thing to Do in DC This Weekend (April 12-14)

By Jessica Fetrow

As the spring semester winds down, and with only four weekends left in the semester, here are some “must-do’s” in Washington. D.C. before heading home for the summer!







Courtesy of Washington.org

Cooking Up History– As stated on their website, “Cooking Up History is the National Museum of American History’s free monthly deep dive into the culinary arts at its demonstration kitchen on the Wallace H. Coulter Performance Plaza.” This month’s presentation will focus on Ethiopian cuisine, prepared and explained by Sileshi Alifom of DAS Ethiopian Restaurant here in Washington D.C. This event will be hosted at the National Museum of American History on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 1 p.m. Admission is free.







Courtesy of washington.org

Newseum: Nights in Bloom– Hosted at the Newseum in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Newseum: Nights in Bloom celebrates Japanese culture and the National Cherry Blossom Festival in its last celebrated weekend. The event consists of an open wine and beer bar (for those over 21), live performances, a karaoke lounge, and caricatures, while guests are encouraged to visit the exhibits featured in the Newseum. The event is being held on April 12, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Newseum. Admission is $45-50 for Newseum members, $65 general admission, and free with a $75 Newseum membership purchased at the event.







Courtesy of Jessica Fetrow

Last Weekend to See the Cherry Blossoms at their Peak Season- This is the last weekend to see the Cherry Blossoms in their peak season! Stop by the National Mall or the Tidal Basin to get one last visit in for the 2019 season!







Courtesy of Hungry Lobbyist

DC Wine Fest– For those over 21, Shaw is hosting its DC Wine Fest on Saturday, April 13 at various times throughout the day. Come to the DC Wine Fest at your registered ticket time for the chance to, “throw back some great food, take in some art, and enjoy live music performances, while tasting some of the best varietals from all over the world.” Tickets are available online from $60 to $200.





Courtesy of Federal Baseball

Washington Nationals versus Pittsburgh Pirates- The Washington Nationals are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 1:35 p.m. Tickets are available online.





Courtesy of The Japan-America Society of Washington, Inc.

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival– A featured event in the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival celebrates Japanese culture in an array of performances and events. The street festival features Japanese performances, martial art demonstrations, interactive cultural exhibits, and vendors selling Japanese products. The event will be held April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd & 7th Street NW, which is accessible via the Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Metro Stop. Admission is $10.





Courtesy of Washington.org

Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Presented by Events DC– The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which closes out the cherry blossom festival, is one of D.C.’s largest events. The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade features helium balloons, floats, marching bands, and various performances down Constitution Avenue along the National Mall. The parade will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Admission is free.







Courtesy of nhl.com

Washington Capitals versus Carolina Hurricanes- The Washington Capitals are playing the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. at the Capital One Arena. Metro access from the Red Line at Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop. Tickets are available online.







Courtesy of CUA CenterStage

CenterStage Presents: The Addams Family- Stop by Ward Recital Hall this weekend to see CenterStage’s performance of The Addams Family. Tickets are available online for April 12- 14 shows. Come out to support CUA’s CenterStage production!





Courtesy of Program Board

Founders Day Ball- Come to this year’s Founders Day Ball held on campus on Friday, April 12 in the Mullen Parking Lot! The event will include food, dancing, and photos. Tickets are $10 and can be bought via the Program Board Facebook page. Please e-mail cundey@cua.edu for questions and accommodations.