10 Things to Do This Weekend – February 15 – February 18

The Tudor Place Tours are only $1 for the month of February. Courtesy of tutorplace.org



By Jaclyn Ricafort

Are you wondering what to do with a group of friends to unwind after a stressful week of classes? Well, you are in luck! This week consists of a three-day weekend, and President’s Day! What better way to spend President’s Day than in the nation’s capital? All students should take advantage of the opportunities in the city as a way to unwind after the busy week. Here a few things to do this weekend if you are at loss for where to go for your next adventure with your friends.



Tour the Library of Congress – Get a Library Card

Students are able to claim a library card at the Library of Congress and study or do homework in the heart of the District. Nothing is more motivating than studying for a test in the middle of the largest library in the world. So much peace and quiet!

Explore the Museums

One of the many perks of living in the District is to explore the many different museums our city has to offer. There is something for everybody to enjoy, such as the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, and the National Portrait Gallery of Art, just to name a few. Head over and have a day filled with fun, while learning something new!

Attend George Washington’s Birthday Parade – February 18, 2019

What better way to spend President’s Day than celebrating the first POTUS? Head over to a day full of festivities in the picturesque Mount Vernon. Admission is free, and is from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Make sure to use #PoseLikeThePrez on any social media platform with pictures you take.

Go on a Run at the National Mall

Want to have a solid outdoor workout by not doing the same path you take everyday ? Running at the National Mall is a great way to relieve stress and gain appreciation for the city that we live in!

Book a DC Design Tour – February 15-18, 2019

This Saturday, you can book a President’s Day weekend tour by choosing from a variety of options. National Mall Tour— Friday, February 15 at 5 p.m.; Dupont Circle and Embassy Row Tour on Saturday, February 16 at 1 p.m; Historic Georgetown on Sunday, February 17 at 10 a.m; Capitol Hill Tour on Monday, February 18 at 11 a.m.

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Hungry to try something new? Head over to Alexandria, VA by choosing from 70 restaurants with two dinner or three lunch options. Choose from local favorites such as Restaurant Eve and Vermilion. Restaurant week is a ten day event, and starts this Saturday, February 16 through February 26.

Disney On Ice “Worlds of Enchantment”

Do you have an infinite love for Disney? Watch your favorite characters come to life at the Capital One Arena this weekend with Elsa, Little Mermaid, Lightning McQueen and so much more. Available this weekend only!

Washington Dollar Days: $1 Tours!

Since George Washington was born this month, the Tudor Place is offering $1 tours all month to remember George and Martha Washington.

Tour the Monuments

Hop on the Metro and go down the red line towards Metro Center where you can tour the National Mall. Saying hi to Abe at the Abraham Lincoln memorial or take pictures by the Washington Monument with your friends!

“Orchids: Amazing Adaptations”

Head over to the Kogod Courtyard, connected to the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where you can immerse yourself into a floral wonderland with orchids, and how different varieties of plants can thrive in different environments around the world. This showcase starts this Saturday, February 16 and is available until April 28.





