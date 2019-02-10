10 Things to do in D.C. this Weekend

By
- The Sleeping Beauty ballet is showing at the Kennedy Center. The show will be running this weekend from Wednesday, February 27th until Sunday, March 3rd. Remaining tickets are in the dozens, so now is the time to wait for no-shows at the Kennedy Center box office.
- Marvel’s newest movie, Captain Marvel, will be in theaters starting on March 6th. The movie takes place before the events of Marvel’s Infinity War and follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the most powerful female superheroes in existence. This movie is must-see before the release of Endgame later this year.
- Due to the temperamental weather, outdoor activities will be unpredictable this weekend. However, the United States Botanic Garden provides the perfect year-round climate. The USBG is located just to the right of the Capitol and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Entrance to the gardens is free and offers a perfect photoshoot spot for you and your friends.
- March is Women’s History month! To commemorate this centennial year of the 19th Amendment, many of the museums are offering exhibits on women’s history. The dates of exhibitions may vary; however, The National Museum of Women in the Arts is always open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Fleetwood Mac is coming to Capital One Arena on March 5th. Tickets start at $90 and are selling fast. This is a
one-night onlyevent as part of the band’s North American Tour.
- On March 1st, the National Geographic Museum opens
theirnewest exhibit, “Queens of Egypt.” This exhibit is perfect for fans of Egyptian history and mythology, as it details the lives and legends of queens of past such as Cleopatra and Nefertiti. One of the best preservedtombs in the Valley of Queens will be on display during this time.
- Go see a movie at the Air and Space Museum Planetarium. Admission to the 10:30 a.m. screenings is free. Movies include “The Stars Tonight,” “What’s New in Space Science,” and “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.” Tickets are given on a
first-come first-servebasis.
- Missing home? In need of some real food? Try Barrel, a southern, comfort food lounge located on Pennsylvania Ave. This rustic, but
tastefulrestaurant offers mac n’ cheese, fried chicken, and cheesecake as some of their options. Barrelalso specializes in brunch!
- Visit Brewmaster’s Castle, a 1890s castle built by European beer brewer, Christian Heurich. Located on New Hampshire Ave, Brewmaster’s Castle hosts many beer-related events; however, touring the gothic style building is just as thrilling. Touring must be reserved and is available Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Specialized Brewmaster tours are selected for March 15th and 29th.
- Become a member of the Library of Congress for free! Home to over 70,000 books, the Library of Congress is the perfect place to do homework, sketch, or simply people-watch. The Reading Room is open to all library card holders. Library cards can be obtained here: https://wwws.loc.gov/readerreg/remote/. Check out the centuries old books and maybe watch a few scenes from National Treasure 2!