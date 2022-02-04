Nail Art: Is it Art?

Image’s Courtesy of Pinterest

By Angela Hickey

Art can be found anywhere. From canvases to pottery to poetry, art has long since been a precursor of human expression and the creativity of humanity. But, some have begun to speculate just what exactly art is, and whether or not nail art fits under the umbrella term that is “art”.

According to Oxford Definitions, art is defined as “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.” While they may not be appreciated for their “emotional power”, they can still be appreciated for their display of creative skill and imagination.

Originally, nail art was used exclusively as an expression of social status. The earliest known instance of nail decoration was in ancient Babylonia around 3200 BCE, when men colored their nails with kohl (an ancient cosmetic obtained by grinding galena [lead sulfide] and other materials), in order to indicate their social standing: upper-class males wore black nail polish, and middle-class males wore green. Then, from about the mid-19th century – coincidentally, the beginning of modern art – it became more of a personal fashion item.

It wasn’t until the age of Absolutism, notably in Paris and at the Palace of Versailles, that the use of nail varnish became more widespread, along with other cosmetics: whigs and fine clothes. It wasn’t until 1916 when Cutex produced its first colorless nail polish that the average woman began to color her nails; its first colored polish (rose-tinted) appeared in 1917. By 1939, an estimated 86 percent of all women in America were using nail cosmetics.

Modern-day nail trends have also partially circled back to their origins as more and more men have begun wearing nail polish again. Although in modern times it’s less of a symbol of higher status and more commonly understood as a sign of femininity, which isn’t the case at all. Famous artists, such as David Bowie and Freddie Mercury popularized the fashion trend in the late ’70s and early 80’s and it eventually flowed into the late ’90s, with Nirvana’s Kurt Kobain commonly accessorizing with red painted nails.

Now in 2022, the trend is continued by artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Billy Porter, and Harry Styles, trying to break gender norms and show that fashion isn’t defined by gender. For many of these men, wearing nail polish is a way to express themselves beyond stereotypes of masculinity. It’s an especially strong statement in places such as Asia, where many countries still hold traditional views on gender, despite the fact that Western beauty standards have historically stereotyped Asian men as effeminate.

Now in the 21st century, nail art has evolved into something more than just a signal of social status. It has become a form of self-expression and, in some ways, a form of bodily expression. It is an impressive skill acquired through multiple hours of practice and dedication. Whether the design is overly extensive or something on the simpler side, nail art shouldn’t be underestimated and misinterpreted for what it truly is: a form of art.