SGA Passes Two Pieces of Legislation Regarding Parking and Cardinal Cards

By Catherine O’Grady

The Catholic University of America’s Student Government Association (SGA) recently passed two resolutions on Monday night at their most recent meeting. Both resolutions were the Committee of Campus life, led by Senator Leigh Calotta.

As SGA Vice President Weston Kirby was absent for the senate meeting along with multiple senators, Senator Katie Troilo Katie acted as presiding officer and conducted the meeting.

Resolution 012 was the first piece of legislation on the agenda and discussed short term parking spots between the Pryzbyla Center and the Columbus School of Law to accommodate students who plan on briefly visiting the facilities without the fear of receiving a parking ticket. The resolution was sponsored by Senator Calotta and was inspired by one of Senator Calotta’s friends who received a parking ticket after a brief 10-minute trip into the Pryz for food.

“Parking has become more punitive over the past four years,” said Anthony Vincent, Senior Nursing School Senator, as his way of giving his full support of the bill. “It would take away some of the negative feelings toward the parking authority on campus.”

After some concerns were made from senators about the location of the parking spots, the time limit, and the inclusion of all cars with parking passes to be eligible for these parking spots, an amendment was made to the resolution to allow all faculty and students to be able to use these parking spots as well as the addition of a 30 time limit on the parking spaces.

Resolution 012 was passed unanimously by the present senators with six senators absent.

Resolution 013 was next on the agenda. This resolution aims to update the design of the Cardinal Card to add the new Catholic University logo, as well as the addition of important phone numbers such as the Department of Public Safety, the Counseling Center, and Student Health Services to the back of the card.

“It would be really helpful to always have the numbers on hand in case of an emergency and the new design would be consistent with Catholic’s new logo,” said Kiera Kenneally, freshman architecture student.

No questions of suggestions were made by the senators on Resolution 013 and it passed unanimously by the present senators.

