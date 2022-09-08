Commanders Running Back Shot in DC

Courtesy of Pro Football Network

By Jonathan Norman

Last week, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brain Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of H Street NE in Washington, D.C.

Robinson was shot in his right leg and hospitalized with non-life threatening issues. Just two days later he showed up to the team’s headquarters with a warm greeting from his head coach Ron Rivera, running backs coach Randy Jordan, and assistant running backs coach Jennifer King.

The Commanders initially included Robinson on the team’s final 53-man roster prior to the shooting, but placed him on the non-football injury (NFI) list afterwards. The Commanders selected Robinson from the University of Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Initially, the Commanders placed Robinson at the top of the running back depth chart, but now veteran backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will take on the lead role.

Yahoo News reported that Robinson will return to the Commanders sometime after week four. Currently, there is no exact timetable for Robinson’s return, and the Commanders have reported they are not rushing him back.

“Those first few days of recovery were tough on him because I think it was the second day he was really sore and it was one of those things that, you know, I told him, ‘Hey, just stay home, relax a little bit, and we’ll come get you pretty soon,” Commanders head coach Rivera said.

The suspects of the shooting are still being investigated. Washington D.C. police released images of two potential suspects and offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to their arrest and convictions.

A grainy surveillance photo taken at the scene of the crime showed one individual in a red jacket and the other in a black jacket. D.C. police then released a photo of a blue sedan they believed the suspects used to flee the scene of the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police.

Robinson did not play in the Commanders final preseason game. His head coach, Ron Rivera, said that he is glad to have Robinson back at the facility, but is willing to give him all the time he needs to recover.