What to Expect this MLB Season

By Zachary Lichter

This Thursday, April 7, 2022, will be the Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season. MLB fans across the country have been waiting for this moment since the start of Spring Training in March 2022, and they are excited to see what’s in store for this season. While the Chicago White Sox are expected to win the American League (AL) Central, and the Houston Astros are expected to win the AL West. The biggest expectation for the AL is how the AL East will do this season. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Toronto Blue Jays are all projected to go to the postseason in October with the new twelve-team format being put into place. The Blue Jays are the favorite to win the AL East and the American League. The Jays are stacked with players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Teoscar Hernández. While the Blue Jays have dealt with a few seasons full of injuries, this looks like the year where they will bounce back (https://www.mlb.com/news/2022-mlb-playoff-projections).

“The Blue Jays have the potential to win the AL East and possibly represent the AL in the World Series,” said freshman Matthew Bubb. “The team is stacked offensively and has one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Expect the Blue Jays to make a deep postseason run barring any significant injuries. As for the AL East, it is certainly possible that four teams from their division make the expanded postseason this year. Four of the teams in the division, the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Yankees, and Rays, all have the potential to make deep postseason runs. The AL East seems to be the best division in baseball.”

While the AL East is expected to be good this season, the National League (NL) East will be a tossup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Braves have always been a regular in the postseason, with an offense stacked with players like Travis d’Arnaud, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, and now Matt Olson. They also have a stacked rotation featuring Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson, and Max Fried. The Braves also signed Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. The Mets are in a similar position as the Braves, even though they have had their share of injuries in the last couple of years. The Mets have rebuilt their offense by signing Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte. They have also revamped their defense by signing Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, and former Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino. While the NL East is looking more like a tossup between the Braves and the Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to win the NL Central, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to win the NL West. The batting orders will look different for the National League because of the new universal designated hitter rule.

“I say that the Toronto Blue Jays will represent the American League as their lineup and pitching are one of the best,” said freshman Matthew Cutrona. “They are not afraid to make moves throughout the season to solve any issues. For the National League, I think the New York Mets will represent the National League with their new experienced leadership and the new addition of players hungry to win will help them go far in the regular season and the postseason. The Mets are not afraid to make moves to help improve the team. So the stage is set, and going six games, I think the Toronto Blue Jays defeat the New York Mets, bringing the World Series Trophy back to Toronto for the first time since 1993.”