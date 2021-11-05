Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 10/28 to 11/3

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

10/28

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast (0.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1100 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest (4.2 miles from CUA campus)

10/29

Suspect Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 900 Block of First Street, Southeast (4.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Theft Two (From Auto) and Fraudulent Credit Card Usage Offenses: 500 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest (1.5 miles from CUA campus)

10/30

No crimes reported within 5.0 miles of CUA campus

10/31

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Holbrook Street, Northeast (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 5th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast (4.0 miles from CUA campus)

Wanted Suspect Apprehended in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast (4.0 miles from CUA campus)

11/1

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 1st Street, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

11/2

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of 3rd Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

11/3

No crimes reported within 5.0 miles of CUA campus