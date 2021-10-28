Image courtesy of Catholic University Communications

By Jacqueline Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! After a brief hiatus, we are back with another edition of “This Week at CUA,” a short news brief catching you up on the highlights of the last week. This edition will cover news from October 18th- 25th.

On Thursday, October 21, the star of the film The Peanutbutter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen came to campus to speak to the Best Buddies organization about his experiences with Down syndrome and involvement in Best Buddies National.

Temperatures dropped after a rainstorm, encouraging students to break out their sweaters and coats.

The Washington Metro Transit Authority continues to experience delays, with wait times ranging from 15 to 40 minutes for a train. After pulling all Series 7000 metro cars from service to investigate them after flaws that resulted in a derailment were found, WMTA plans to restore to service a number of their oldest cars, dating back to the 1980s.

As interim passed on Friday and midterms wrapped up for many on campus, Centerstage’s LaLa Land Cabaret offered a fun outlet, running on Friday and Saturday nights.

Men’s soccer and women’s volleyball both earned wins at their games this past week. Football lost to Merchant Marine Academy, 44-34.

As Halloweekend approaches, many student organizations have seized the opportunity for both fundraising and awareness. CUA Dance Company is selling Halloween Candy Grams, while FOCUS and CUA Gaels held a cross-cultural Halloween celebration on Monday. Iota Iota Chapter of DST and PEERS collaborated on an event called “Preventing The Halloweekend Scaries” about the importance of safe drinking.

That’s all for this week. Happy Halloween!