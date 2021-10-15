MLB Postseason: What’s Happened So Far

Image Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

By Nicholas Winter

The MLB Postseason started off with an historic matchup. The American League Wild Card Game featured the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees. The Yankees were heavily favored in the matchup due to their ace, Gerrit Cole, taking the mound. However, it was Nathan Eovaldi who pitched like a 324 million dollar man, as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-2. The Red Sox struck early against Cole, as Xander Bogaerts belted a 2-run home run to get the Red Sox out in front early, and they never looked back. After beating the Yankees, the Red Sox flew to Tampa Bay to go toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays shut out the Red Sox in Game 1, taking a 1-0 series lead. Nevertheless, the Red Sox were hopeful to even the series at 1 in Game 2, as they had veteran Chris Sale on the mound. Sale lasted all of 1 inning, giving up five runs, but the Red Sox continued to hit and won a high-scoring game 2, 14-6.

Across the country in the National League, the Dodgers and Cardinals faced off in the Wild Card Game. The 106-win Dodgers were heavily favored in this matchup, even with the Cardinals’ hot streak vaulting them into the playoffs. Everything went right for the Cardinals, Adam Wainwright pitched a gem, and they took the lead early, but the lack of add-on runs doomed the Cardinals. The game was tied at 1 heading to the bottom of the 9th, and the Cardinals put in Alex Reyes, who had struggled in big situations throughout the entire season. Reyes got 2 outs quickly but surrendered a walk which set up the walk-off 2-run home run by Chris Taylor, and the Dodgers prevailed to set up a showdown with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants took Game 1 over the Dodgers, shutting them out, 4-0. Game 2 was won by the Dodgers 9-2, as they were able to even the series at 1 heading into Monday.

Elsewhere around the league, the Astros took on the Chicago White Sox in the other ALDS series, with the Astros taking both Games 1 and 2, setting themselves up well for the rest of the series. The Astros offense has taken control of the series, putting up 6 and 9 runs in Games 1 and 2. In the other National League Division Series, the Milwaukee Brewers went to battle against the Atlanta Braves, in one of the more intriguing series in the postseason. It’s the Brewers pitching vs. the Braves high-power offense, and in Game 1 the Brewers pitching prevailed. Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes pitched a gem as the Brewers won 2-1 and took a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 saw Max Fried bewilder the Brewers’ hitters. The Braves offense put up 3 runs which were plenty, as the Braves shut out the Brewers, 3-0 and tied the series at 1 heading to Atlanta.

There are a lot of these series that are turning into interesting matchups, so it will be worthwhile to tune in and follow along the rest of the way.