Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 9/9 to 9/15

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

9/9

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2800 Block of Channing Street, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Q Street, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

9/10

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offenses: 500 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Updated Photo Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

9/11

Homicide: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 400 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

9/12

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast (0.1 miles from CUA campus)

9/13

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

9/14

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1100 Block of 24th Street, Northwest (4.2 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 14th and Irving Streets, Northeast (1.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Updated With Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

9/15

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1100 Block of 24th Street, Northwest (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

