Vaccinations Open Up in D.C., VA, and MD

Image Courtesy of District 4 Public Health

By Jacqueline Jedrych

As of Monday, April 12, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have all opened vaccination registration appointments for all residents 16 and older. The number of people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to the safety of the Catholic University community, as well as the Brookland and D.C. communities.

Vaccinations in the three jurisdictions opened in late January, and began with Phase One Priority recipients such as those with specific underlying health conditions, first responders, and health care workers. President Joe Biden called for 100 million shots in his first 100 days. National vaccine rollout progressed more quickly than initially expected, and his goal was reached by March 19, 2021, allowing the country to progress to the next phase.

Maryland was the first to make the move to Phase Three on March 18, 2021, with Virginia following on April 9,, and finally, D.C. made the switch on April 12. Phase Three allows for all adults over the age of 16 to be eligible to make an appointment, although Phase One groups who have not received the shot yet are still prioritized. Some specific low-income zip codes are also prioritized.

The District operates using a pre-registration system, which allows eligible residents to register for an appointment. Within a few days to a week, they receive a link to schedule an appointment near them. There are also a number of walk-up locations where an appointment is not needed. Maryland also uses the pre-registration system. Virginia uses both a pre-registration and direct booking system. Some specific local health districts require pre-registration, but others allow immediate appointment scheduling.

With a commitment to in-person classes for fall 2021, vaccinations are crucial for the Catholic University community. In a January 15 email, President John Garvey emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. He explained the Catholic view of this vaccine and its origin, and then called for Catholic University’s cooperation in achieving herd immunity through vaccination.

“By getting vaccinated,” the email reads, “and helping us achieve herd immunity, you can play an important role in making sure that the more vulnerable among us stay COVID-free.”

At this point, the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for Catholic University students, faculty, or staff. There has been no announcement regarding whether it will be required to attend in-person classes in the Fall.

Sophomore musical theater major Carolyn Tachoir is glad to have increased access to vaccinations.

Tachoir is “Excited. It’s like the light at the end of a long tunnel. It feels like the start of life moving back to some form of normal.”

To register in the District, visit vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).