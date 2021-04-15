ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE: Brockhampton Album Review

Image courtesy of Revolt

By Maisy Sullivan

Finally, on April 9, 2021, BROCKHAMPTON released their sixth studio album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Long awaited and announced in December of 2020, this album continues the story of the band’s groundbreaking contribution to modern, experimental music.

The collective calls themselves a ‘boyband,’ which is unconventional considering their music is primarily rap. Each of the thirteen members plays a significant role in the sound, production, and image, each distinctive from one another.

With their last album GINGER released in 2019, fans have sat impatiently to see what was in store for them next. BROCKHAMPTON has a record of changing up their style throughout their discography. The 2017 SATURATION trilogy brought some of the most unique sounds to indie rap, primarily sticking with a very fun, creative vibe. Then came iridescence, which was much more experimental, alternating between boyband-esque sounds and pure intensity. GINGER was calm and emotionally-centered, projecting the boyband tendencies of the group with songs that are more rounded production-wise. It produced their most popular song, SUGAR. Finally, ROADRUNNER seems to be a combination of hype rap songs, pop-inspiration, and some of the bands most raw, emotional work to date.

BROCKHAMPTON is big on creating aesthetics that align with each of their albums. Their looks and sound range from a youthful look with orange jumpsuits and blue-painted bodies to metallic spacesuits. ROADRUNNER represents the growth of the band through their beautiful lyricism and free spirit as the band has transformed together through hardship and simply getting older.

The first single that was released from the album is “BUZZCUT” which features rapper Danny Brown. This song seems to pay homage to the chaos that is represented on iridescence. Each album has a sort of designated hype song, and this one takes the cake. The production of the song primarily features Kevin Abstract and Brown, rapping about being fed up with the actions of other people. The sound provided by “BUZZCUT” is a definite acquired taste, but in regard to BROCKHAMPTON being as experimental as they are, it is worth the listen.

BROCKHAMPTON prefers to be referred to as a boyband, though they don’t traditionally sound like one. ROADRUNNER, like the other albums, does have a few select songs that do reflect the pop and R&B impression that conventional boybands display. Among them is the seventh track, “I’LL TAKE YOU ON” featuring Charlie Wilson. It is a traditional love song that sounds straight out of an early 2000s R&B playlist. The chorus projects, “And I’ll take you on, if you give me time,/ And then all at once, don’t wanna say goodbye.” It is undeniably catchy and upbeat.

While the album has a tendency to have both hype rap and pop songs, a chunk is dedicated to sad songs. They are not your usual sad songs with surface-level heartbreak and sob stories about failed relationships. There is a continued storyline through three of the songs that uncovers the experience one of the members, Joba, faced with his father committing suicide. “THE LIGHT” provides the raw story, not hesitating to include details and pure, intense emotion. Joba sings, “For the record, I can fly/ Around the world, absorbing light/ Something’s missin’ deep inside/ The light” with reference to the heartbreaking hardship he encountered. This is quite possibly one of BROCKHAMPTON’S most authentically depressing songs.

The second sad song in the trilogy on ROADRUNNER is “DEAR LORD.” Another member, bearface, who is arguably the most talented vocalist in the group, sings a cappella in the form of a prayer. In the song, he is speaking to God, praying He will help Joba with the depression he is facing.

Finally, the last song in the trilogy is “THE LIGHT PT. II” which continues the same story as its counterpart, furthering the truth of the sorrow. Joba, at the conclusion of the song and of the entire album, repeats, “The light is worth the wait, I promise/ Wait, why did you do it?/ The light is worth the wait, I promise/ Wait, screaming, ‘Please don’t do it’.” There is a beautiful parallel in referencing ‘the light’ in both parts of the song, as well as in the title of the album, where it reads, “new light” as a means of moving on from the hurt that was experienced.

BROCKHAMPTON is certainly not for everyone, but the stories that the group provides through each and every album, especially ROADRUNNER, are worthy of respect. The band provides for everyone. Whether you prefer rap, pop, hip-hop, or indie, BROCKHAMPTON will have more than one song for any listener to love. Everything is thought out thoroughly with this group. They are authentic, creative, and unlike any other boyband in the rap game.

If I had to recommend any band to someone, it would be BROCKHAMPTON for the simple fact that they create for themselves and for all audiences. Between their aesthetic, diversity in music and composition, and ability to create so efficiently, this band is one you need to add to your music library.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is now available on all streaming platforms!