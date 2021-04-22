MLB Announces Relocation of 2021 All-Star Game

Image Courtesy of Lone Star Ball

By Garrett Farrell

On April 5, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be relocated from Georgia due to the state’s passage of divisive new voting laws. The move has been controversial, with many major political figures voicing their opinion on the move.

The game will now take place in Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. Coors Field is known for being extremely friendly to batters, as the thinner air in the stadium causes less drag on hit balls compared to other stadia, making it easier to hit home runs. Although the change in location will make the game easier for offensive players, many players are upset on behalf of baseball fans in Atlanta.

“Everything that is so great about getting that game is what’s so bad about it leaving Atlanta. It’s going to really hurt those people and they’re going to miss out on an incredible opportunity,” said Rockies outfielder, and native of the Atlanta Metro area, Charlie Blackmon. “Moving out of Atlanta, I’m glad it’s in Denver, but that’s besides the point. It’s very controversial, the game moving. There’s a lot of mixed feelings about it.”

There are many reasons for the mixed feelings that Blackmon mentioned, including financial reasons. While many have focused on the politics of the move, Major League Baseball is one of many organizations that have moved major events or productions from the Peach State; one tourism official stated that moving the All-Star game will result in a loss of $100 million in income for Georgia. Given that many other organizations are pulling massive tourism-friendly projects out of the state, the tourism industry, which makes up roughly 7.5% of Georgia’s economy, is sure to suffer.

Expectedly, the move by the MLB has drawn responses from powerful political figures such as former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Former President Obama voiced his support for the decision in a Tweet, saying “Congratulations to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens… There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.” Aaron spent nearly his entire career with the Atlanta Braves and passed away in January of this year.

Unsurprisingly, Former President Trump held the exact opposite opinion as his predecessor, and released a statement: “Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections… Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

Although President Biden, a known fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, has not made a statement on the league’s actions since they moved the All-Star game, he did express his support for the action several days before the actions were announced.

Many officials in Colorado, such as the state’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Governor Jared Polis, have pointed to the state’s own voting laws as a reason why the game should be held in Denver. Secretary Griswold went so far as to refer to Colorado as having “the gold standard for elections.”

The All-Star Game is currently scheduled to be played on July 13.