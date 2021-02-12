Women’s Basketball Plays First NCAA Game at CUA in 11 Months

Image provided by CUA Athletics

By Claire Prudhomme

Catholic University’s Women’s Basketball team played for the first time in almost a year against Drew last Friday, February 5. The Cardinals fought with intense resilience the entirety of the game but ultimately lost 76-71.

Drew’s defense was not shy to enter the gym last Friday and Catholic had to adjust quickly and move quickly to attack their defensive zones. The team had to readjust to playing in a game setting as their preseason was based entirely on a practice schedule with no scrimmages to help the team come together.

Despite their loss, the team set many personal records and made many achievements during the game. Junior Amanda Johnson achieved her first career double-double, earning 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals fought hard to maintain an even score in the first quarter, and by the time they headed into the second quarter, it seemed Drew was going to maintain their lead at 36-23. After halftime, the Cardinals drew upon all the ambition that has built up since the abrupt and disappointing end of the 2020 season.

Drew led until nine minutes remained in the third quarter, at which point the Cardinals scored more than 14 points in 10 minutes to take the lead 54-53. Unfortunately, with six minutes left to play, Drew scored back-to-back three pointers and five points off of rebounds.

The Cardinals fought to regain their lead with the six minutes left in play in the fourth quarter but Drew scored on four possessions and sank four free throws in the closing 30 seconds of the game.

This was the first Catholic University team to play in a NCAA game in the past 337 days. Though the Cardinals left the first game with a loss, Coach Donohue said that just being on the court made all the difference to him and his team.

“It’s easy to get caught up in a win and loss and things you did on the floor,” said Donohue. “The biggest thing we are focusing on as a staff, and talking about with the team after the game, is that it has been 11 months since anybody has played here.”

Although their rematch against Drew was postponed, the Cardinals bounced back on Tuesday, February 9 against Juniata with a score of 79-71. The women’s basketball team will play again Friday, February 12 at 5p.m. at Moravian.