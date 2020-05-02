A Few Words from the Class of 2020

By Theresa Whitfield

Senior farewell by Tower editors Emily Prendergast, Jared Prenda, Jamie Franc, Class of 2020

The class of 2020 experienced a lot as a class. From our first week at Catholic U with our “doors opening,” to forming vigilante gangs to hunt the clowns spotted on campus freshman year, to ending our tenure from the comforts of our own couches in social distancing. This class will always remember the iconic Saint Patrick’s Day darty where students took it upon themselves to flip a car and meet for post-game grilled cheeses in the upper pryz. We witnessed the first Women’s March and the Inauguration of President Trump live. We lived through the last ever Derby Day Darty (RIP) and we get to fondly remember a CUA campus that wasn’t littered with construction. The excitement of using the Metro to venture out and explore our new home as some of our friends attempted the “Rhode Island Ave Challenge” will be memories that we will always carry with us. Nights at The House, Mass at St. Vinny’s and Program Board events united our class as a whole as we searched for our place on campus and made new friends.

Sophomore year was less eventful as we settled into Cardinal life and established the friend groups that will last us a lifetime. We will always laugh at the mornings we woke up to the CV fountain overflowing with laundry detergent bubbles. We witnessed a live manhunt as a group of robbers ran through the Opus woods on their getaway and had helicopters pass over campus. We will always remember the excitement we had when we heard the Plain White T’s were coming and “Hey There Delilah” echoing through campus. Midnight monumenting always made for a great night with friends as we explored D.C. and all of its beauty after dark, without the crowds of tourists.

Junior year was when we all came into our own as adults. Students entered the workforce with their first serious internships. Most of us went abroad and saw the beauty of the Rome campus and could travel with friends throughout the world. Afternoon brunches with our friends and sports formals gave us a break from our academic commitments as we united as a class and enjoyed our first year as upperclassmen.

Senior year didn’t end the way we had hoped. Many of us didn’t get to finish crossing off our D.C. bucket lists, nor did we get to say a proper goodbye to our friends and professors who guided us through a crazy four years. We will all look back fondly at our time here and the memories that we will cherish forever. To paraphrase Capital Fest 2019 performer Jesse McCartney, “peace out UCA.”

Below, some seniors share their thoughts on graduating, their favorite memories from CUA, and their plans for after graduation.

Daniel Ennis, Biomedical Engineering, Rhode Island

My four years at The Catholic University of America can be more accurately described as four action-packed rides at an amusement park. From blindly navigating down the unpredictable rapids of freshman year without a paddle or any comprehension of what was ahead, to finally opening my eyes and gazing upon the beautiful horizon crafted from four years of substantial growth. The relationships I have developed at CUA, many of which are professional, while even more sport the label of personal, will accompany me on the most complex rollercoaster of them all: life. It is not until you wake up for the last day of classes of your senior year that you truly appreciate those friendships. Despite the sudden transition from walking the paths of our picturesque campus to sitting at home for a virtual lecture, the class of 2020 will be portrayed as one of perseverance and great character. Each and every member of the CUA community serves as a key component to what makes our classrooms, dorms, athletic facilities, and organizations feel more like a home. As it holds true in almost every scenario, there comes the dreaded moment in our lives when we must move on and leave the home that has shaped us into the young men and women we are going to be for the rest of our lives. But let us never forget that the doors to our home will remain open indefinitely, and a frequent visit back to the foundation of our futures is something we should never take for granted.”

Dan has applied to multiple graduate schools, including CUA’s.

Emily Miller, Mathematics with a minor in Actuarial Science, New Jersey

“I am very excited to be graduating; I think it is a huge accomplishment for anyone to be graduating from college. Given the circumstances however, my feelings have changed being that there is no talk of an in person ceremony, and most celebrations have to be cancelled or postponed, which makes it a little difficult to be excited. But overall, I am happy to be graduating. My favorite memory from Catholic is definitely being a part of Murphy’s Grill since sophomore year. Rob and the rest of the students I worked with became my family, and Murphy’s is one of the most important reasons that I enjoyed Catholic. I met some of my favorite people there, and I loved the community aspect it brought to my college experience.”