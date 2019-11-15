The Democratic Party’s 2020 Vision for the Whitehouse

Courtesy of Vox



By Franchetta Groves

As the Presidential race continues, tensions are rising as Democrats are trying to nominate a candidate who can regain control of the White House and beat President Donald Trump in the general election. Many political commentators and those in the public eye are giving their opinion on who should win the nomination and is best suited for the job.

Beto O’Rourke announced last week that he would be suspending his political campaign for presidency leaving seventeen democratic candidates fighting for the nomination. He is the most recent candidate to drop out of the race, but is not alone: Kristen Gillibrand and Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio are among recent Democrat candidates to drop out of the race in recent months.

Recent polling gathered by RealClearPolitics, shows that Joe Biden is currently leading in the polls. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are trailing behind Biden. According to RealClearPolitics, Other candidates such as Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg are still on the campaign trail despite not having the same support as Biden, Warren, or Sanders.According to RealClearPolitics, Kamala Harris currently has 5.3% of the vote while Peter Buttigieg has 8%. On the other hand, Joe Biden has a 5.2 point lead.

However recent campaign announcements from Michael Bloomberg could affect the polling and the primary. Michale Bloomberg served as mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the current CEO of Bloomberg L.P. While Bloomberg has not officially announced that he is running for office, he has completed all paperwork necessary to run for office and he has publicly talked about the possibility of running. Some Catholic University students would prefer a more moderate candidate.

“I feel a moderate candidate would be more ideal, but our country swings left and right so heavily,” said Catholic University freshman Katie Paiva. “The moderate vote is spread, so I feel like it gives the far left an edge.” Polarization in the country makes the vote more extreme on opposite ends of the political spectrum, diminishing the moderate vote.

With the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primaries less than three months away, the final two debates will be one of the final opportunities for the candidates to speak publicly. The debates, which will take place on November 20th and December 16th, will be one of the final opportunities for the candidates to persuade their constituents that they are the right candidate to beat Donald Trump and serve as president of the United States.

