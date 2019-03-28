Changes Coming to Catholic University

By Robbie Cruz

Students attending The Catholic University of America are expected to see major changes coming as early as 2021. Over spring break, students received an email from the University Communications department regarding potential changes coming to campus in the future.

The university is expected to add a new dining hall in replacement of Magner Hall, a residence hall located in Centennial Village. This building currently houses Catholic University upperclassmen and several international students. The closure of this building is not expected to impact residential housing for the future, according to the press release from University Communications

The project is not expected to start until the end of commencement for the current senior class of 2019. Following commencement this Spring, there will be fencing installed on the hill behind Magner, that will take over apart of the Columbus School of Law lawn where the construction team will proceed to tear down the building after everyone moves out.

According to the press release, the Food Court, Starbucks, Murphy’s Grill, and the P.O.D. will remain in the Pryzbyla Center. However, the Student Restaurant will close down.

The press release showed students of Catholic University what the new dining hall is expected to look like in 2021. There will be a lounge area with couches and chairs, more space for students to seat in, and more options for food for students.

Additionally, the university also announced that the Busch School of Business is expected to create a partnership with Carly Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard chief executive officer, and 2016 Republican Party presidential candidate. Fiorina recently spoke at Catholic University in October of 2017 about becoming a leader and discovering one’s potential.

According to the press release, Fiorina is expected to, “Incorporate her organizational leadership and problem-solving curriculum into a variety of the Busch School courses including the Summer Business Institute program for high school students.” This would give prospective students a better understanding of some of the courses they will take as a Catholic University Business student.

Fiorina expects to create a certificate program that will help students master leadership qualities. This new program would give students a better understanding of problems in businesses, and is expected to help students become better leaders.

Some Catholic U students appear to be enthusiastic about the potential new dining hall and the upcoming changes on campus.

“I am very excited to see such a huge improvement coming to our campus, hopefully, the food will be much better,” said Joseph Robben a freshman biomedical engineering major.

The original press release articles can be found at:

https://communications.catholic.edu/news/2019/03/dining-commons.html

https://communications.catholic.edu/news/2019/03/carly-fiorina-business-school.html