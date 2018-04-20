Kanye 2020! Thoughts on His Twitter Rant

By Daniela Sol

After one long hibernation, Kanye West has made one heck of an appearance back on good ol’ Twitter. On April 12th, the rapper braced his followers with a masterpiece of a tweet.

“Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends,” West tweeted, and all there is to say about this is: welcome back, you son of a gun.

Last spring, West decided to take a leave of absence from the social media network where he has in the past communicated to the world an array of epic tweets. But now he is coming back with a clean slate. He has deleted all his previous tweets and is showering us all with words full of Kanye wisdom.

Some of the tweets include beauties like this one: “Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness.” Also, “When you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie.”

I mean, GOLDEN.

This is what most of his comeback tweets have looked like: a rant of advice for creatives. One of these existentialist breakouts went on like this: “You have to protect your ability to create at all cost. Try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from ideas.”

Is Kanye West our creative sovereign now? I believe so.

He also brought to life these wise words:

“Distraction is the enemy of vision. Sometimes you have to get rid of everything. Everything you do in life stems from either fear or love. Fear often causes people to be manipulative. Be transparent as possible. Stop setting plays. Stop playing chess with life. Make Decisions based on love not fear.” West tweeted. Boom! Mic drop.

It is apparent from West’s tweets his embarking on a variety of creative projects and he is inspired by this Mr. West awakening.

West has also posted a bunch of sneak peeks of upcoming Yeezy merchandize and has even shared with his followers tattoo ideas related to his son, Saint. Safe to say this comeback has been nothing but boring and nothing but eventful. The rapper also announced in his iconic Twitter comeback that he will be dropping not one, but two albums.

He announced an album he described as including 7 songs and that it might be coming out June 1st. Shortly after, West clarified, announcing that he and Kid Cudi, under the group name “Kids See Ghosts” will team up for an album to be released June 8th.

Although President Trump has kept Twitter entertaining and alive while West was taking his sabbatical, the Twitter fan base welcomes Kanye with open arms and is excited for what the aspiring philosopher has to say. Thank you for coming back Kanye, thank you.

“Don’t follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make sure everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel.” –Kanye West