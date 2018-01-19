Editorial: Did you REALLY hear us, Pryz?

At the beginning of this semester, the Pryz Student Restaurant hours changed again. For those of you who fell victim to the lack of communication from Dining Services, here are the new hours: Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM-10 PM, Friday 7:30 AM-8 PM, Saturday 8:30 AM-8 PM, Sunday 8:30 AM-10 PM. For upperclassmen who had meal plans in recent years, it is clear to see that this is a vast change from your days of dropping by the Pryz just before 1 AM. And all of this is because of some poorly-distributed survey! If you looked at Dining Services’ social media, you might be led to think that this was a student-driven decision, with all the “We heard you!” graphics. But how many of us did they actually hear? The votes are in: 140 freshmen, 106 sophomores, 28 juniors, and 34 seniors. They really got the voice of the school there- or at least ten percent of it. AND the survey itself was only distributed through SGA members on the class Facebook pages! So only the people who check their class Facebook pages are the ones who saw this and voted. If you wanted to talk to the people whose opinion matter the most, there are over 800 freshmen who have to eat there. You didn’t even get a quarter of the freshman voice! You could have tried an annoying survey email, one with the subject line “This affects you!” What 18-year-old still has a Facebook anyway? Besides that, the only two options you could vote for were the current schedule or for the upstairs Pryz to be open until 9:30 PM every night. How convenient that there was no “Bring back the old Pryz hours” option there.