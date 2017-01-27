Women’s Indoor Track and Field Cruises In Meet by Emily Schubert

1/27/2017

The Catholic University of America women’s indoor track & field team opened the new year with an impressive performance at Lebanon Valley. Coming back after a seven week break from the Ursinus Bow Tie Classic back in December, the Cardinals had a great first meet of 2017.

To start off the outstanding performances, sophomore Andrea Galeano set both program and Landmark Conference records with a distance of 15.48 meters in the weight throw.

Senior, Danielle Caruccio, was victorious in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.94 and took third in the 55-meters at 7.94. Rookie runner, Sarah Diamond, took home third in the 400-meter dash with a 1:10.86. Runner, JaNiya Battle, also brought home a great time of 1:15.86.

Sophomore, Theresa Matula, earned a silver in the 800 as she crossed the finish line in 2:35.57. Junior, Eileen McAlonan, and rookie runners, Madeleine Strokis and Alexandra Filiault, all ran sub-3 minute times in the 800-meters, respectively.

Another silver went to junior, Erin McNulty, as she placed second in the 3,000-meters with a time of 12:18.24. Junior, Justine Piraino, also ran a sub-13 minute 3,000m with a time of 12:33.77.

Catholic’s 4×400 relay team also earned second as the team of Battle, Caruccio, Mia Del Borello and Diamond combined for a time of 4:32.72, more than six seconds faster than its seeded time. The Cardinals held the lead the entire time until the very last straightaway. The Birds’ “B” relay of Strokis, Filiault, freshman Emily Schubert, and Piraino also brought home a respectable time of 4:53.36 and won their heat.

Battle also went on to take the top spot in the high jump as she cleared 1.35 meters.