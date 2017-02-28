Day Without Immigrants in Brookland

Duane Paul Murphy

Nationwide protests and boycotts called “Day Without Immigrants” took place last Thursday in response President Trump’s potential plans for policies to build a physical border wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico and deport millions of undocumented immigrants. In Washington, D.C., more than 50 restaurants were closed. In D.C.’s Northeast neighborhood of Brookland, a community that includes the Catholic University of America and Monroe Street Market, popular restaurants, such as Brookland Pint on Monroe Street Northeast and Brookland’s Finest Bar and Kitchen on 12th Street Northeast, were among the many establishments that closed last Thursday. John Andrade, owner of the Brookland Pint, posted the following statement on the company’s Facebook page, “As a Latino business owner I stand in solidarity with all of my immigrant staff. Therefore, we will close our kitchen this Thursday in support of our immigrant staff’s desire and right to protest the evolving state of immigration policies in our country.”