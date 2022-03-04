Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 2/23 to 3/2

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

2/24

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of 5th Street, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast (1.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Cane) Offense: 3700 Block of Newark Street, Northwest (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

2/25

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 1st Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2000 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest (4.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

2/26

No Crimes Reported Within 5.0 miles of CUA Campus

2/27

Homicide: 100 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

2/28

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of First Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Collaboration with Prince George’s County Leads to Apprehensions in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 6200 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

3/1

Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1000 Block of First Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of Church Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 6100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

3/2

*Updated with Video*Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 6100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 17th Street, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast (4.5 miles from CUA campus)