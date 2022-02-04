Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 1/27 to 2/2

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

1/27

No Crimes Reported

1/28

Homicide: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest (1.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast (4.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast (0.8 miles from CUA campus)

1/29

Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of 17th Street, Northwest (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video: Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife): 1100 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

1/30

No Crimes Reported Within 5.0 miles of CUA Campus

1/31

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Additional Image Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of R Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

2/1

Homicide: 3200 Block of M Street, Northwest (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.1 miles from CUA campus)

Updated Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2100 Block of Decatur Place, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Updated Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast (1.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

2/2