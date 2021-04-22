Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 4/8 to 4/15

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

4/15 (crimes committed after publication)

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Metal Object), and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fifth District (approximately 2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast (approximately 2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Oak Street, Northwest (approximately 2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Second Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Sheridan Street, Northeast (approximately 3.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/16

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast (approximately 1.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 1500 Block of Okie Street, Northeast (approximately 2.3 miles from CUA campus)

4/17

No crimes reported

4/18

Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of U Street, Northwest (approximately 3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.3 miles from CUA campus)

4/19

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of Water Street, Northwest (approximately5.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast (approximately 2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (approximately 1.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest (approximately 4.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/20

Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast (approximately 1.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (approximately 1.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast (approximately 5.9 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Douglas Street, Northeast (approximately 2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses: 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast (approximately 1.4 miles from CUA campus)

4/21

Arrest in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 900 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest (approximately 4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1500 Block of 45th Street, Northeast (approximately 4.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/22

(no crimes reported at time of publication)