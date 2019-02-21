Students attending the Spring Career Fair talk to a variety of employers. Courtesy of Thomas Holmes

By Thomas Holmes

Catholic University hosted a wide variety of employers for its second career fair of the school year. Over seventy different companies and recruiters gathered in the great rooms of the Pryz on Friday, February 15 to meet undergraduate students and hear what they have to offer. Over one hundred students attended the event to get the chance to connect with employers.

Many different professional fields were represented at the event. Students had the chance to talk with to companies ranging from teaching organizations to charity groups like Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington and Make-A-Wish foundation to think tanks like the Heritage foundation and The Cato Institute.

“Most of the companies here today come back year after year” said academic and career advisor Julia Brown. “Catholic University students have a good reputation. These employers are looking to connect with you just as much as you are looking to connect with them.” Brown stated that according to a LinkedIn study, approximately 80% of all jobs are filled through networking. She noted that coming to career fairs and showing interest in companies is the most successful way for students to obtain jobs.

“The career fair was a valuable experience. Even though I am just a freshman, the fair gave me exposure to the business world. I learned valuable advice on how to approach the job market when looking for the best fitting job,” said freshman Will McGowan.

One of the teaching organizations at the event was Southern Teachers, a company that provides teacher placement services for private school teachers in the South. The company connects independent schools with qualified teachers that “relish the opportunity to be a part of a distinctive independent school community,” as stated on their website. Graduates looking for a career in teaching are able to connect with Southern Teachers, placing them with a school that fits them best.

Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Arlington was providing information about the refugee student achievement project. Catholic Charities is looking for interns to help tutor and mentor refugee students. Catholic Charities states that they are encouraging and supporting refugee students as a vital part of the academic success. Catholic Charities is also looking for interns or volunteers to work in its department of migration services. The Migration and Refugee services aim to provide clients with the tools they need to succeed upon coming to America.

A curator from the Pope John Paul II shrine also attended the event, hoping to meet students looking for curatorial internships.

“I come back to Catholic University looking for new students because of the great experience I have had with them in the past. Students from CUA are smart, can think on their feet, and are critical thinkers,” said Bethany Bromwell, Collections Curator.

Advising faculty urge students to attend the career fair, noting the importance of face to face interaction with employers. Recruiters claim that students who carry themselves in professional manner are often more impressive than students with notable resumes. The career fair is the perfect opportunity for students to practice their elevator pitch for employers. Students do not often get the chance to have conversations with employers in a formal setting, so attending the career fair can give students a real world example of what interactions with employers will be like in the future.

