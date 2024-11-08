October 29-November 4 Crime Blotter

Photo courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken from only official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

The beginning of this reporting period saw more crimes than usual in the area of the university. Later in the week, on November 3, a robbery occurred in the 3500 bl. 10th St., NE. The University Office of Emergency Management reported that “a member of the community was involved” and that they did not require medical attention. We have confirmed that the victim in the case is a CUA student. According to a D.C. Police report, three suspects approached the victim, hit him in the head multiple times, stole his phone and bag, then fled the area.

October 29

None

October 30

Theft from Auto: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

Burglary of a Business: 3700 bl. 12th St., NE

Theft from Auto: 200 bl. Taylor St., NE

Theft: 3600 bl. John McCormack Rd., NE

Robbery: 200 bl. Taylor St., NE. The victim was walking when a suspect placed an “unknown object” against the victim’s back and snatched a bag from the victim’s shoulder, then fled. No suspect description was available (8:30 a.m.)

October 31

Theft: 200 bl. Taylor St., NE (11:53 a.m.)

Burglary of a Business: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE (3:42 a.m.)

Theft: 3600 bl. 12th St., NE (2:07 p.m.)

Theft from Auto: 4200 bl. Harewood Rd., NE

November 1

Assault: Unit bl. Hawaii Ave., NE. 21-year old Juan Gamez Ayala was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

November 2

Theft from Auto: 4400 bl. John McCormack Rd., NE. According to a police report, the victim parked their car at the DuFour Center all day and, when they returned, found the rear window smashed, and over $3,300 in property missing. No suspects have been identified.

November 3

Robbery: 3500 bl. 10th St., NE. See above. (10:10 p.m.)

Theft from Auto: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

Skimming Device

November 4

Fireworks Investigation: John McCormack Rd and Michigan Ave., NE. DPS notified the community of a “fireworks investigation” at the southeast edge of campus. In their email, DPS said the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for shots fired and determined that the noise was fireworks.