October 15-21 Crime Blotter

Photo courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken from only official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Welcome to this week’s crime blotter. This period saw two fights break out at a nearby high school and several arrests in the vicinity of campus.

A large fight broke out this week at a school just a couple of blocks from campus. MPD responded to a call for a large fight at Luke C. Moore High School, in the 1000 block of Monroe St., NE, at around 11:30 a.m. School Resource Officers arriving at the scene found a large brawl in progress and were overwhelmed. Officers sent out an “officer in distress” call and a large number of officers responded to assist. Officers were unable to get inside the locked building, as there were patrol officers without access to the building, and ultimately “breached” the doors and made entry. Officers broke the fight up and, upon investigation, determined a fight between two students grew into a larger fight as friends of each entered the fray. One officer received minor injuries. Most students were not identified and those who were are facing only school disciplinary proceedings; no arrests were made.

Another fight broke out at Moore HS on October 18. Dispatch audio indicated a group of females was fighting at the scene and units responded at the request of school security.

Crimes near campus, October 15-21

October 15

Burglary of a Business: 3400 bl. 8th St., NE (3:05 a.m.)

Theft from Business: 3600 bl. 12th St., NE (7:00 p.m.)

Reckless Speeding: Unit bl. Webster St., NE (6:55 p.m.). 36-year old David Perez was arrested and charged with Speeding (Over 20 MPH over the speed limit).

Fight: 1000 bl. Monroe St., NE (see above).

October 16

Assault & Destruction: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE. 41-year old Tacara Longmire was arrested and charged with two counts of Simple Assault and one count of Destruction of Property (2:20 p.m.). Court records show that the suspect smashed a car window and assaulted two people before being apprehended by officers. Longmire has pleaded not guilty.

October 17

Theft from Auto: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (8:00 a.m.)

October 18

Assault: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NW. 36-year old Jordanny Alvarez was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

Theft from Auto: 3800 bl. 8th St., NE

Robbery: 3300 bl. 10th St., NE

October 19

Assault: 200 bl. Taylor St., NE. 40-year old Dayssi Morera was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (3:17 p.m.)

Theft from Auto: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

October 20

Assault: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 54-year old Kier Carlos was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

Assault: 800 bl. Taylor St., NE. 30-year old Archie Darius was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

October 21

Theft from Auto: 4100 bl. Harewood Rd., NE (3:20 p.m.)