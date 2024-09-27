September 17-23 Crime Blotter

Photo courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken from only official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department statistics, statements, records, and notifications. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Crimes near campus, September 17-23

September 17 

  • Theft From Auto, 700 bl. Monroe St., NE (2:25 p.m.)
  • Illegal Use of Marijuana, Brookland-CUA Metro Station (8:13 a.m.)

September 18

  • None

September 19 

  • Motor Vehicle Theft, 4000 bl. 7th St., NE (9:00 a.m.)
  • Driving Under the Influence, 3100 bl. 12th St, NE (5:44 p.m.). 79-year old Barbara Cole was arrested and charged with DUI (1st offense).

September 20

  • None

September 21

  • Armed Robbery, 400 bl. Brookland Grove Dr, NE (6:54 p.m.). DPS and MPD reported a suspect armed with a handgun fleeing on 4th Street, NE, in a black vehicle.
  • Theft, 3600 bl. 12th St., NE

September 22

  • Theft, 3600 bl. 12th St., NE (9:30 a.m.)
  • Motor Vehicle Theft, 200 bl. Hawaii Ave, NE

September 23

  • Arrest, Brookland-CUA Metro Station. Metro Transit PD served an arrest warrant (5:11 p.m.)

