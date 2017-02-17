To The Left: Direct Democracy

By Duane Paul Murphy
Last year appeared to be a negative public image for direct democratic processes and institutions. Across the pound, by a 51% majority vote in a non-binding, non-statutory referendum, the United Kingdom of Great Britain decided to withdraw from the European Union after more than 40 years of membership and integration with the continent. Towards the end of the northern equator, Colombians voted against a landmark peace agreement with the FARC militant rebels, which was signed and formulated by President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Timoleon Jimenez after almost four years of diplomatic negotiations between the two parties. The referendum in the South American nation of Columbia was rejected by 50% of the vote and had low turnout. Between the Rocky Mountains, voters in Colorado passed a statewide initiative that would essentially make putting constitutional amendments on the ballot more difficult by requiring a further increase in signature gatherings for petitioners.
Based on these contemporary events, some might say direct democracy tends to be dangerous or cautious due to concept of mob rule as part of the democratic flaws. However, we must understand that the agents of neoliberalism, such as the corporatization of media, unfair free trade deals, austerity, deregulation, anti-labor laws, militarism and deterioration of the traditional welfarist system, are the main reasons why voters, informed or otherwise, are sick and tired of the establishment’s policies that led to massive inequality. Also, in order for direct democracy to become a modest tradition once more in our political society, not only our politicians, left or right, must represent the people’s true concerns, but they also have to respect and compromise the will of the people. In fact, states such as New York and Texas do not even have direct democracy. If we offered direct democracy at the state and local level as well as have a government that is representative of the people, direct democracy will have a positive light to shine in our society and culture. As a matter of fact, states, territories and localities with direct democracy have happier voters, according to research from a professor at the University of Notre Dame.
If more voters had the ability to dictate certain policies such as taxation, recreational as well as medicinal cannabis legalization or decriminalization, non-renewable energy divestments, minimum wage increases and euthanasia for the terminally ill, then maybe elections would become more exciting and American as apple pie. As Bill Clinton once said, “Democracy does not have to be a bloodsport.” Even though he is neoliberal, common ground can be solidified since democracy should be for the people’s interests rather than the special interests of the few, the powerful, the rich and the corrupt.
Colorado citizens have made way better laws with ballot initiatives in the last 16 years than any state legislature:
In 2000 Coloradans passed by ballot initiative Amendment 20, medical marijuana, Amendment 22, closing the gun-show loophole and Amendment 23, raising K-12 spending. In 2002 we passed Amendment 27, campaign finance reform. In 2004 we passed Amendment 37, the country’s first renewable energy requirements for utilities. In 2006 we passed Amendment 41, the country’s strongest Ethics in Government law. In 2008 we passed amendment 54, which prohibits pay-to-play for government contractors. In 2012 we passed Amendment 64, the country’s first legal marijuana, and we voted 3 to 1 for Amendment 65, asking our Congressional Representatives two work to end Citizens United. (Only 1 of 7 did anything, showing how poorly they represent us.) And in 2016 we passed Amendment 70 for a $12/hr. minimum wage.
I challenge anyone to find a state legislature with a record to match, even though our ballot initiative process is a hundred years out of date.
Let’s look at the downside and respond to people’s fear that the majority will abuse the minority. The worst thing I know ballot initiatives have been used for is to restrict gay rights. Colorado’s Amendment 2, passed in 1992, may have been the worst, but it was struck down by all the courts, as was California’s Prop 8.
Contrast this with the extensive damage done to human rights by REPRESENTATIVE democracy in the US, starting with CRIMINALIZING sodomy as a felony by all 50 state Legislatures, in effect and enforced for centuries.
Then there’s legislated genocide against Indians, slavery of blacks, internment for Japanese, the McCarthy persecutions and the jailing and destruction of lives of millions for smoking pot.
As with the upside there is no comparison. To be complete, in 2012 voters in Maine, Maryland and Washington legalized gay marriage by ballot initiative. One of the advantages of direct democracy is that citizens learn from their mistakes and have incentive to correct them, while politicians have incentive to cover them up, and throw good money after bad, to benefit those they really represent.
These indisputable facts are why people as varied as George Gallup, Sr., Noam Chomsky and recently John Kerry, have all said the American people are far ahead of their representatives. And why I could get people like Patch Adams, Chomsky, Daniel Elsberg, “Granny D,” Julia Butterfly Hill, Ralph Nader, Coleen Rowley, Pete Seeger, Cindy Sheehan and Howard Zinn to endorse Senator Mike Gravel’s project for National direct democracy: http://www.evanravitz.com/vote/endorsers.
And there are many ways to improve the existing difficult ballot initiative system. I detail 6 in this recent article of mine: http://m.dailykos.com/stories/1508657.
(At a minimum we should be able to sign ballot initiative petitions on the Secretary of State’s website, just as we can register or change adress. It will save the SOS the considerable time and cost of comparing physical signatures and make it possible for those who aren’t very rich to qualify for the ballot. It will reduce person-to-person harassment or misrepresentation to get signatures and get people to read more of the petition text before signing.)
In countries like Switzerland and Uruguay, which have more and national direct democracy, it also brings out the best in representatives, as the ultimate check and balance. Few direct democracy fans argue we should eliminate representatives, but we should get them under our control. They often are better qualified to carry out the details of our directives.
It’s simple, Democrats: you’ll do this ASAP if you believe in democracy, or want a future of, by and for your kids. It’s either going to be them or the Corporations, the Russians, Chinese, Clintons Bushes, Trumps and other dinosaur special interest “factions” that the Founders warned us against.
