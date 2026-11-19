Image courtesy of Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Catholic University’s women’s cross country team won its third Landmark Conference Championship in four years on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 31. This is the Cardinals’ fourth Landmark Conference Championship all-time.

The Cards were picked to finish third in the conference championship, receiving 68 points and 4 first-place votes. Moravian and Scranton sat atop the conference’s championship poll, each with 70 points. Moravian earned 2 first-place votes, and Scranton received 3.

Catholic had five runners finish in the top 20 and earned 38 points, the best championship score in program history. Scranton, the next best team, earned 70 points.

Freshman Saffron Blume finished the race second overall with a time of 21:50.6 and was the fastest freshman at the meet. Sophomore Olivia Sobkowicz, last season’s Rookie of the Year, finished fourth overall with a time of 22:10.9.

Senior Laurel McMahon ran a 22:19.2 to finish in the top five, while senior Alexa Grassi finished ninth with a personal-best time of 22:42.2. Sophomore Erin Roche placed 18th in the race, running a personal-best time of 23:33.1.

Blume, Sobkowicz, and McMahon were all named to the First Team All-Conference. Grassi earned Second Team honors, and Roche received an Honorable Mention. Blume joined her teammate Sobkowicz as the only Cardinals to claim Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year honors. Catholic has received this award in back-to-back seasons.

Head Coach JT Klopcic and his coaching staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year in his first year at the helm of the program. This is Klopcic’s first conference championship as head coach and the third for Director of Cross Country and Track and Field, Steve Rahn.

The Cardinals will return to action in the NCAA South Region Championships in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 14.