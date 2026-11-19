Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

After a 2025-26 season that culminated in a semifinal appearance in the Landmark Conference Tournament, Catholic women’s basketball looks to make an impact on the court in their 2026-27 campaign. The Cardinals are coming off an 18-9 season, going 14-4 in Landmark Conference play.

Head Coach Matt Donohue returns for his nineteenth season at the helm for the Cardinals. A four-time Landmark Conference Coach of the Year, Donohue leads the program in wins with 457 in his career. He has led the Cardinals to three conference championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Four seniors departed for the Cardinals after the previous season, including two players who received All-Conference honors: Anna Scoblick, who also earned a WBCA All-American Honorable Mention her junior season, and Amelia Kennedy, who returns to the program as a graduate assistant.

Junior guard Carly Catania and junior forward Lauren Kraft return for the Cardinals and are expected to contribute significantly to the offense; behind Scoblick, they tallied the next most points last season, with Catania scoring 259 and Kraft scoring 242. Catania led the team in minutes with 710, the only player to start in all 27 games last season. Kraft led the team with 52 made three-pointers. Defensively, they are also a force to be reckoned with; last season, Catania recorded 42 steals, while Kraft had 46.

Other key contributors will be junior guards McKenna Karlson and Raquel Guidetti, who scored 151 and 145 points last season, respectively. The Cardinals welcomed five new players to the program: sophomore transfer Reese Fiore and four freshmen.

Catholic was picked to finish second in the Landmark Conference this season, earning 71 points and one first-place vote.

The Cards opened their season at the Rebecca Martin Tip-Off, hosted by McDaniel. On Friday, Nov. 6, they won their first game 93-52 against Union. Karlson led the team with 15 points. Senior guard Ella Iacone, Guidetti, and junior forward Lia Villa all tallied double-digit points with 14, 11, and 10, respectively.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Catholic fell 62-60 to McDaniel. Junior guard Allie Falesto led the team with a career-high 17 points. Karlson, Kraft, and Guidetti all tallied double digits with 11, 11, and 10, respectively.

The Cardinals opened the Jamie Lynn Roberts Celebration Classic at home against Penn State Altoona on Saturday, Nov. 14. Catholic came away with an 85-42 victory over the Lions. Kraft picked up her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Elle Johnson, Karlson, Falesto, and sophomore center Anna Kreinbrook all tallied double-digit points, with Johnson and Kreinbrook recording career highs.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Catholic faced off against #17 Gettysburg in the final matchup of the Jamie Lynn Roberts Celebration Classic. The Cardinals fell 74-54. Catania led the team with 11 points in her first appearance of the season and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team alongside Kreinbrook.

Landmark Conference play began with a bang on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when Catholic went on the road to take on Goucher and came away with a 68-26 victory. Karlson scored 12 points and recorded a career-high 8 steals. Kreinbrook tallied 11 points, while senior guard Sofia Travieso scored a career-high 9 points.

The Cardinals will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 21, at home against Lycoming. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Franny Murray Court.