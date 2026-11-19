Image courtesy of Tim McGuire.

By Tim McGuire

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not reflect the views of The Tower.

Sigh. Yes, I must admit, I am no stranger to toxic internet culture; and it’s all the more fun when it’s localized. Fizz has had a controversial history on our campus, but it also helps us record some of our student body’s greatest one-liners and photos. Now that the platform has had a couple of years to settle into CUA’s culture, what are the four most important posts? There’s a lot to pick from, but I believe I have the Mount Rushmore here. It should be noted that I only considered posts with a notable amount of upvotes; in other words, posts that show up when users sort by most Fizz-ups of all time.

“A Cigarette in CV” (2024)

Posts don’t show a specific number of upvotes past one thousand, displaying 1.0k instead of 1,000. However, we can still safely bet that this is the most Fizz-up’ed post of all time since (at the time of writing) it’s the only post on the platform with 1.2k Fizz-ups. Outside of being a well-composed photo in general, I’d argue it’s somewhat perfect imagery for Fizz’s reputation: gray skies, rock bottom, and a smoked cigarette in a puddle (not even thrown away properly!). But, despite all the displeasing attributes, there’s something nice about the composition that keeps you looking. A car wreck you can’t look away from… sound familiar? Photography is far from everyone’s first thought of Fizz, but it still deserves to be here on the principle of holding the title for most Fizz-ups.

can we check up on my mans making omelettes 💔

Do I agree with taking pictures of people without their consent and uploading them to Fizz? No. Am I enabling it by including this on the list? …Don’t get smart with me. I think this is one of the funniest instances of it, though. Everyone knows working on Garvey Hall’s dining team can’t be easy, considering how many students come and go throughout the day. And that ties into my favorite part about this post: it doesn’t punch down at this worker, just simply asks if he’s doing alright as he’s crouched down behind the counter, waiting for some kids to come and pick up their dang omelets. Anyone who has had a job can instantly relate to the picture, so its popularity is really no surprise. Hopefully he finds greater things in the world than omelets.

Random walked in my dorm with a shiesty???dps??RA?

There’s so, so much to unpack here. Long story short, it was a rough time to be a Ryan Hall resident in the 2024-25 academic year, and it’s well documented on Fizz. Ever since, Ryan Hall has gotten better, but this video encapsulates the former notoriety of the dorm building. This is my go-to when people ask me what my favorite Fizz post is… which doesn’t happen, thankfully. The pure confusion in the caption is great, and the glance directly into the camera of the titular “random with a shiesty” hits the funny bone every time. It’s the perfect time capsule for the chaos of two years ago, and still stands strong today.

ms willie really saw this year’s freshman class and said i’m outta here

What a gift Ms. Willie was to CUA’s food court… For those who don’t know, Ms. Willie is a former worker at the Pryz Food Court, revered fondly for her cheerful engagement with students; so much so that a section of Garvey Hall is named after her. So, when she announced her retirement at the tail end of the Fall 2024 semester, many people poured out their sorrow to Fizz. But of course, in true Fizz fashion, it didn’t stay serious for long. The picture is fine on its own (albeit some awkward framing that makes her look smaller… debatably funnier like this), but the true gold comes in the caption. The user provides a scathingly funny reason for Ms. Willie to be beaming with joy, dunking on freshmen once again. Obviously, she didn’t actually think this… right?

Honorable Mention: pov: you walk into Garvey Hall post table flip incident

I couldn’t justify putting it on the actual Mount due to how short-lived the table flip incident was, but it still is a defining moment for Fizz. This was the most popular post to come out of many posts about Garvey Hall, discussing a nasty breakup and raised security on the doors of Garvey. The most important lesson to take from this post is photo selection. You could pick any photo of the TSA for this post, but this user picked the perfect one. All the workers looking absolutely dead in the eyes with no expression makes the whole post another level of funny. There’s no way I could make this article without mentioning this post; it was too good to cast aside.