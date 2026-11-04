The Addams Family Takes Center Stage at Hartke Theatre!

Image courtesy of Luis Zonenberg.

By Luis Zonenberg

October is not just scary for the Halloween season, but for the immense amount of exams students have to suffer through as well. While students were occupied studying for midterms, the Benjamin T. Rome School of Performing Arts was busy ensuring they could relax by watching another one of their stunning productions. From October 22-25, the Rome School provided students and staff the opportunity to watch their latest stage production, The Addams Family!

The musical itself was developed all the way back in 2007, following the producers of Elephant Eye Theatricals, a stage company, obtaining the rights to produce a play based on The Addams Family. The musical was penned by lyricist Andrew Lippa, with it opening on Broadway on April 8, 2010. The musical would only play on Broadway for 20 months, closing on December 31, 2011.

Since The Addams Family closed on Broadway, many high schools and universities have developed their own interpretation of the musical. This year, the Rome School threw their hat in the ring and created their own gruesomely entertaining version. The costumes and sets clearly took inspiration from the 1991 and 1993 films, leaning into the dreary and odd designs of each family member and their costumes.

The production itself was nothing short of spectacular, with the cast and crew working together to create a fun escape for students and faculty alike. From the cast’s amazing vocals to the incredible lighting beautifully leaning into German expressionism to create some wonderfully odd shadows, this particular production did a magnificent job of capturing the spirit of The Addams Family. Whether you are familiar with this screwball family or not, there was no shortage of thrills and laughs to be had at the theater.

The cast and crew worked tirelessly to make a production like this come alive. Junior musical theatre major, Lauren Rafoth, talked about her experience performing in the play. She said the most challenging part was playing the role of Pugsley, sharing how, “I really need to look outside of myself for like… what motivates him, what makes him excited, and all of that because I am not a little boy that loves explosions.” Despite it being difficult, she reiterated how “it was one of the most rewarding parts of the show.”

While actors like Rafoth had to worry about memorizing their lines, other crew members had to monitor the technical aspects of the production. Junior musical theatre major, Cierra Wolckenhauer, shared about her experience working as the Assistant Sound Designer.

“We do something called ‘line mixing’ where every line is one individual person’s mic on, and so we have to switch super fast to make sure nobody’s overlapping,” Wolckenhauer said. “But that way we also make sure nobody’s mic is on when they’re offstage or when they’re not singing.”

Wolckenhauer also shared how the cast and crew collaborated to ensure this production ran as smoothly as possible.

“The crew worked super hard with the actors to make sure everybody’s safe, everybody’s heard… The director tells us what she wants. We get to say what we’re able to do. It just works out so well.”

The Rome School brought out the perfect treat for the Halloween season. Amazing productions like this do not just offer a fun escape, but allow students to come together and perhaps gain a new appreciation for live theater. Even if the Halloween season may be over, the Rome School is only getting started; students can be sure to expect more amazing productions like this throughout the school year.

Be sure to catch the Rome School’s next production, The Greeks, which will run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22 in the Callan Theatre.