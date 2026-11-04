Sweet Treats and Spanish Greets: Student Entrepreneurship Takes Flight at Catholic University

By Sam Bergstrom

Everyone remembers running their first lemonade stand when they were in elementary school. The adrenaline rush of a customer walking up with a fat wad of cash makes any little salesman feel like the CEO of McDonald’s.

At Catholic University, freshmen students in the Busch School of Business get to expand on their childhood dream by starting their own business in ENT 118: Vocation of Business, taught by professors Rebecca Teti and Andreas Widmer.

Freshman sports management major Saraí Bautista and freshman accounting major Maria Cruz-Reyes are two eager students taking ENT 118. Both have created businesses that reach students in heartfelt ways.

Bautista started a cookie business called “Sweetly Saraí,” where she bakes cookies, receives online orders, and delivers them to Catholic University students in person for $3 each, with a special 2-for-$5 deal. The flavors feature brownie, s’mores, cookie monster, red velvet, and cookies & cream.

Bautista’s baking origins stem from the COVID-19 lockdown, when she made cupcakes for her household. She eventually baked sweet treats specialized for events hosted by her family and friends.

This is Bautista’s first time making desserts on a large scale. While she has found it challenging to bake a high volume of cookies and keep track of orders, she still finds the sugar rush of her labor to be worthwhile.

Often, when customers receive her orders, she receives feedback on her Instagram

account saying how tasty her cookies came out.

“It’s just nice to know that my business is making other people happy,” Bautista said.

For Cruz-Reyes, her business called Speak2Serve is focused on giving Catholic University students Spanish-speaking lessons. She especially seeks to cater to students attending the spring break mission trips to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Peru.

Her goal is to teach students Spanish introductions, grammar, vocabulary, and prayers so they can interact with citizens in an authentic way. Cruz-Reyes charges $15 for a 30-minute lesson, and $20 for 1 hour.

Teaching language has been part of Cruz-Reyes’s identity since her childhood. Raised by parents from Mexico and Bolivia, she grew up teaching her mother and father English phrases daily. She also assists her family with finances, which is a major reason why she aspires to be an accountant.

In high school, Cruz-Reyes went as far as giving English lessons to Hispanic residents in southern Maryland. This word-of-mouth business inspired her to expand her teaching horizons at Catholic University.

Ultimately, Bautista and Cruz-Reyes believe the vocation of business is one that speaks to them beyond class requirements.

“I always have liked the idea of doing things and giving them to people. My mom is huge on making businesses, too. She does so many things. She does so many services,” Cruz-Reyes explained. “I guess that’s what always inspires me to think in an entrepreneur type of way.”

“I would have never thought that I would be in college having my own small business, especially as a first-year student,” Bautista said. “I feel like this could be something I don’t just do for class, but also continue in my college years.”

Those interested in ordering cookies from Sweetly Saraí should fill out this form.

Anyone looking to learn Spanish—whether you are going on a mission trip or not—can contact cruzreyes@cua.edu to schedule a lesson.