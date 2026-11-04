Super Bowl Halftime Show Contenders are an Endangered Species

Image courtesy of Tim McGuire.

By Tim McGuire

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not reflect the views of The Tower.

As someone who cares too much about music and pop culture, one of my favorite questions to ask people is “Who do you want to do the next Super Bowl Halftime Show?” As time has gone on, though, I find this question getting harder. People take longer to answer, only to preface their answer with “I guess,” or end it with “…maybe?” It’s almost like the question has gone from “Who should do it?” to “Who can do it?”

Not solely to throw shade, but… with some shade, Jay-Z has never come up in conversations about the Halftime Show with people I’ve talked to. My working theory is that most people don’t see him as a leading man often, considering a large majority of his biggest hits are collaborations with other artists. Looking at his statistics on the infamous Billboard Hot 100, only 5 out of his outstanding 22 Top 10 hits are solo endeavors. So, when he gets thrust into the spotlight of (arguably) the most important concert of the year, and most people are listening to songs that feature Jay-Z instead of songs that highlight him, it makes sense that eyebrows have been raised.

Now, of course, this doesn’t mean this show is doomed to be bad. Super Bowl Halftime Shows have a long-standing tradition of surprise guests, and Jay-Z has more than enough connections to make some surprises happen. Think back to 2016, when Bruno Mars and Beyoncé took the stage for the milestone fiftieth Super Bowl… oh, and Coldplay was the headliner. Many people are suspecting that this will be a similar situation where we’ll have a “headliner” and their surprise guest(s) will steal the show. I can’t peer into Jay-Z’s mind and look at his plans, but I’d personally be concerned if this isn’t the plan.

Again, I’m not shading his artistry or his solo catalogue (he’s a legend for a reason!), but let’s be real: he cannot make a full, successful setlist with only his solo songs… unless he really wants to apologize for cheating on his wife in front of the entire country again. Most Super Bowl setlists have these similar attributes: big hits, catchy/recognizable hooks, and neutrality for everyone to enjoy (…most of the time, anyway). Jay-Z is a businessman; he knows he’ll have a better reception performing “Crazy in Love” with Beyoncé than performing “4:44” for Beyoncé. Both are great songs, but which one screams Super Bowl?

So… that leaves the question: Did Jay-Z make the right call picking Jay-Z to headline? The answer leads us to another question and the second half of this article. If not Jay-Z, then who else? Let’s go back to our average Super Bowl setlist. Who’s wildly popular and established in the music industry, and won’t set the internet ablaze with a PR nightmare for the NFL? Really, think about it for a second. Options are slim, aren’t they?

It’s unfortunately time for me to say the T-word. Y’know, the one with the guitar…? She’s made a couple of albums… headlined the biggest tour in the history of music… yeah, her. Taylor Swift. She’s the easiest pick of all time to headline the Super Bowl, but only in the universe where every NFL fan doesn’t despise her and Travis Kelce with a burning passion. And so, with our biggest contender out of the way in one fell swoop, our options become even more limited.

Let’s take another peek at Billboard: the Billboard Artist 100 list. As of the week I’m writing this, it’s not looking great. It’s full of divisive artists (Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, etc.), artists too young to headline (Ella Langley, Chappell Roan, Olivia Dean, etc.), artists that aren’t popular enough to headline (Zach Bryan, Steve Lacy, Lil Baby, etc.), or artists that have already done it/can’t do it for various reasons (Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Rihanna). This isn’t to say the headlining artist has to come from this list (hence the absence of Jay-Z on the list), but rather to say there’s an expected level of zeitgeist when picking an artist. With the current state of our musical zeitgeist, whoever you consider to headline next is going to have an asterisk or two next to their name.

As for artists that don’t fall into the holes of being too controversial or not being established enough, it’s few and far between. The only viable contenders I’d consider are SZA, Harry Styles, and (regretfully) Justin Bieber. The only real question with these three is if the NFL is willing to ask them, or if the artists themselves actually want to. SZA could be divisive and already performed with Kendrick last year, and Harry and Justin are actually an interesting case. Reportedly, they were both considered for the show before Jay-Z was officially picked. It is TMZ, so take it with a grain of salt… but I can’t help but wonder if Jay-Z decided to step in after their top picks declined the request.

With that being said, I’m sure it’ll be a decent time again. Under Roc Nation’s new management, the weaker halftime shows have been underwhelming rather than outright bad. Jay-Z wouldn’t choose himself without some sort of plan, so hopefully his vision comes to fruition. Will an old legend step up next? Will the NFL bite the bullet and let a divisive artist headline? All we can do now is just enjoy Jay-Z’s show and anticipate the future… or just watch the game. Forgot they’re actually doing something there for a moment… Oops!