Student-Athlete Spotlight: Alex Berish Breaks Down Her Lockdown Career at Catholic

By Sam Bergstrom

The backbone of Catholic University’s women’s soccer squad this year has been their defensive line. One of the key forces of their defense has been Alex Berish, a senior center back and two-time All-Landmark Conference team selection.

The Cardinals finished 7-0-2 in Landmark Conference play this season, clinching the one-seed for the Landmark Tournament. They notably held Landmark opponents scoreless in the field of play; their only goal conceded came from a penalty kick against Scranton in a 1-1 draw.

After their first four Landmark game shutouts, Berish explained that the defense set an objective to not concede a goal for the rest of the season.

Despite the departure of 13 seniors from last year, Berish believes the collective objective to win the Landmark Championship is what motivates their defense to do damage.

“We’ve been striving to be the Landmark Champions for so long. We all have the common goal that we can get there,” Berish explained. “We’re not gonna let anyone get by us.”

Berish has been starting for the Cardinals since her freshman year, with time split between center back and defensive midfield. While she enjoys dribbling the ball, her favorite part of the game is pushing people off the ball and getting stuck in on tackles.

Her most challenging task during her 2023 freshman season was adapting to the tough physicality and fast pace that college soccer brings.

“I think you get adjusted to it,” Berish said of the intense speed of play. “You get thrown in there, and you have to work with what you get. So, I think it became easier as the season went on.”

Berish credits Catholic’s coaching staff and teammates for motivating her to improve season-by-season. She especially looked up to defender Teighan Boyle (‘25) for the composure and strength she played with.

Throughout her four years at Catholic, Berish said her biggest improvements have been defending one-on-ones and making clutch tackles. Along with hearty headers and intercepted passes, fans have been treated to Berish’s assertive slide tackles.

“For sure, in college, it’s gotten more aggressive,” she said about her slide tackles.

A native of Doylestown, PA, the Berish family has soccer ingrained into their DNA; she and her two older siblings both played the beautiful game growing up.

Her sister, Samantha, played at Washington and Lee University, and her brother, Luke, played club soccer at Drexel University. Berish and her sister also played together at Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

Berish chose the Cardinals because she wanted a healthy student-athlete balance. At Catholic, she has found the perfect mix of a competitive soccer program and amazing academics.

In the Busch School of Business, Berish majors in business with specializations in marketing and finance. She enjoys all of the faculty’s teaching styles because they gear their classes toward preparing students for real-world experiences.

Berish currently serves as a teaching assistant for one of her favorite professors, Nicholas Schmitz. She assists with FIN 226: Introduction to Finance, which provides an introduction to the theory, methods, and concerns of corporate finance.

Even while balancing classes with practice, games, and workouts, Berish believes the student-athlete lifestyle has been worthwhile. She finds it fulfilling to watch her hard work come to fruition, especially with the Cards locking up the Landmark’s first seed this season.

Now a senior, Berish still remembers her freshman days when she and her teammates acted awkward around one another. After four years, those same teammates have transformed into some of her closest friends.

“Don’t be scared. I know it’s so nerve-wracking when you’re out there, but you have ten other people behind you on that field,” Berish answered when asked what advice she would give to her freshman self. “They got your back. Let the nerves go and play, because that’s when you will reach your potential.”

Tonight, Catholic will play Drew in the Landmark Conference Semifinals at Carlini Field with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Behind a belligerent defense, Berish and her fellow Cards are hoping they can rout the Rangers, advance to the championship, and capture the team’s first Landmark title since 2015.