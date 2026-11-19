Image courtesy of BioGraphic.

By Theo Efantis

Have you ever been outside our beloved Basilica and heard a strange, almost gull-like screech coming from the bell tower? There is a very good chance that you are hearing the cries of the pair of peregrine falcons who call the bell tower home. These incredible birds of prey are considerably well distributed across the world now, but many don’t know that there was once a time (very recently) when we almost lost these remarkable creatures.

Before that, there are some things to note about the birds themselves. Falcons, albeit similar in appearance to other birds of prey like hawks and eagles, are actually not closely related to them at all. Recent molecular analysis of their DNA proves that they actually share more in common with birds like blue jays, titmice, and chickadees than they do with similarly proportioned raptorial birds. This is a result of convergent evolution, a process wherein animals contain select phenotypic adaptations that make them similar to other unrelated animals. A similar example can be found in dogs and hyenas: Hyenas are not related to dogs at all, but they look a lot like them because they eat and hunt in similar ways. The closest relative to our little bell tower singers is actually, surprisingly, parrots and cockatoos.

Peregrine falcons are also the fastest animal in the world, clocking max speeds at up to 240 miles per hour. They hit pigeons so fast that the pigeon is typically dead in the air before the falcon retrieves its prey. It is far different from a Cooper’s hawk, for example, which catches its prey with its talons, then lands to dispatch it with its beak. Falcons’ eyes, wings, and nostrils are so specialized to their abilities that military engineers have done extensive research and analysis on them to design jet engines.

Suffice to say, these birds are awesome. But beyond that, why are we so lucky to have them? During the 1950s and 1960s, the United States had a seemingly foolproof way of dealing with mosquitoes through the introduction of Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), an artificial insecticide that is undoubtedly effective at killing insects. The problem is, it never breaks down. This is an issue because once a mosquito has ingested it, the dragonfly that ingests the mosquito also ingests it, as does the trout that ingests the dragonfly, as does the eagle that ingests the trout. The pesticide contains components that break down the calcium in bird eggs, so there was a good portion of time when birds – particularly birds whose diet relied on fish, insects, and/or other birds (i.e., bluebirds, herons, eagles, and our falcons) – were severely affected due to their eggs breaking apart from being weakened by the chemical.

In the 1970s, DDT was banned, but the bird populations were severely hurt. In the 1970s through the 80s, Washington, D.C., saw some of the worst pigeon overpopulations in history, seeing as there was nothing to hunt them. Statues and benches were constantly covered in dung, and the streets were overflown with them. And so, in stepped a savior: Our beloved raptorial friends returned to Washington, D.C., in the early 1990s after having been absent for over a decade. With an ample food supply, they reclaimed our city as their home, and rescued it from a pigeon invasion in the process.

So, when you’re walking around outside of the Basilica of Our Lady, remember that Our Lady is monikered by the Church as “Our Lady of Hope,” and every time you hear that high-pitched screech and see our feathered friends flying to their penthouse on high, we are given a reminder of her hope through those remarkable little creatures who came back from the brink of extinction.