Image courtesy of Apostles of the Interior Life.

By Paul Manetto

Every year, to celebrate the Feast of All Saints, my elementary school has the fourth graders research and dress up as one of the many great Saints in the Catholic Church. This year, my fourth-grade brother asked me to write an article about his Saint – one of the most famous in Church history: St. Paul. So, Dominic, this is for you! And to the rest of you, enjoy the wild story of the life of St. Paul.

Believed to have been born around the same time as Christ, Paul was raised in Tarsus, a city in Asia Minor. A devout Jew, Paul belonged to the Pharisee sect of Judaism. For those not up to date on turn-of-the-century Judaism, Pharisees were the major OCD Jews who paid meticulous attention to the law and were known for their extensive knowledge of scripture. Paul’s letters contain numerous scripture references, likely learned and memorized during his time as a Pharisee.

As the apostles began the spread of Christianity in Jerusalem, the ruling class of Jews (known as the Sanhedrin) sought to crack down on the threat to their power. They ordered one of the disciples, a Greek convert named Stephen, to be put to death by stoning. Paul’s first mention in the Bible is as the person who holds the cloaks of the people throwing stones… a really great way to make a first impression.

The Sanhedrin wanted to stem the growth of Christianity once and for all, so they ordered Paul to travel to the town of Damascus in Syria and arrest the Christian people who lived there. While on the way, a light blinded Paul, and he fell off his horse. He heard a voice asking, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?” and arose blind. Oh, did I mention his name was Saul? Yeah, he was born Saul but changed his name to Paul after his conversion (spoiler, sorry). I mean, no points for originality, but Paul is a great name! Anyway, he continues on to Damascus, where he is cared for by one of the Christians there, and when he repents of what he’s done, his sight is restored.

Paul did a little mission work in nearby Arabia, then returned to Jerusalem – not to arrest Christian leaders, but to meet with them. While understandably skeptical that Mr. ‘Hunt the Christians Down’ was now offering to serve as a missionary, Paul soon proved his faith by embarking on mission trips across the Mediterranean. As a tent maker and Roman citizen (a big deal back then), Paul was able to travel much more easily than the other disciples, and wherever he went, he took the news of Jesus with him. As problems would arise within the Churches he established after he had left, his letters became key for the survival of the early Christian faith, still today making up a significant part of the New Testament. Eventually, Paul returned to Jerusalem with some of his new Gentile friends; unfortunately, the Jewish ruling class was just a little annoyed at the rapid spread of Christianity, and arrested Paul for bringing Gentiles into the temple.

Sent to Rome in chains, Paul was brought before the kind-hearted, forgiving, and 100% mentally sound emperor Nero, who promptly sentenced him to death. Being a Roman citizen had its upsides, though, and Paul was unable to legally be crucified, so his death came by the comparatively painless process of decapitation.

Few saints had as large an impact on the spread of early Christianity as St. Paul. His early churches would only grow, and his writings would go on to become the basis for the second half of the New Testament. Paul is an example of what happens when we refuse to let our past define us and give ourselves totally to God. St. Paul, Pray for Us!