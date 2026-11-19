Image courtesy of Tim McGuire.

By Tim McGuire

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not reflect the views of The Tower.

Quality control? What’s that? It’s about time to inject more of my love of this silly little party game into The Tower, and what better way to do it than create a moveset concept for Red the Cardinal in Super Smash Bros.? As one of the two captains for the E-Sports’ Smash Team and a paying student at Catholic University, I am more than qualified to bring Red the Cardinal’s fighting spirit to fruition. I’ll be conceptualizing this as if the mascot is being added to the most recent edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The whole idea behind this moveset is student life at CUA. I did my best to make allusions to things you or your friends may recognize/do around campus. From majors, to sports, to dining experiences… please don’t take this as inspiration to weaponize your four (or more) years at CUA. DPS will not accept this article as a valid reason to beat up your enemies with a copy of Nicomachean Ethics.

Tilts

Jab: Red swings a stethoscope. Can do either a 1-2-3 jab or a multi-jab.

Up Tilt: Red summons a tripod with a camera from the ground.

Forward Tilt: Red spins and swings a briefcase from the Busch School.

Down Tilt: Red quickly sweeps the ground in front of him with a cleat.

Dash Attack: Red stumbles and tosses forward a plate of Garvey food.

Smash Attacks

Up Smash: Red puts on a hard hat and hits a gear above himself with a wrench. The gear spins and ends with a final blow.

Forward Smash: Red steps forward with a big fat prayerbook, full of his favorite CUA students’ hopes and dreams.

Down Smash: Red draws on a paper, and two building models shoot up through the ground. The building models are varied and different each time, but are no different from each other gameplay-wise.

Aerials

Up Air: Red toots a trumpet twice above him. If the opponent is just outside of the move’s hitbox, they are kept airborne by a windbox.

Forward Air: Red scoops forward with a lacrosse stick.

Neutral Air: Red swings a microphone with a cable in a circle a few times around himself.

Back Air: Red swings aggressively with a tennis racket.

Down Air: Red sits on a bust of a philosopher’s head and plummets down. The philosophers are randomly picked, but are no different from each other gameplay-wise.

Specials

Up Special – Lead With Light: A beam of light, accompanied by a choir, comes from the sky that Red ascends through quickly. It is strong vertically, but not horizontally. Does some damage, but doesn’t stun opponents. Can be hit out of.

Neutral Special – Set HUT!: Charge up and throw out a football at a curved angle. If it hits an opponent, it doesn’t do much, but mildly inconveniences them enough so Red can get in closer and apply pressure, or interrupt their recovery.

Side Special – Maroon Missile: Dive forward. Opponents hit will be launched away if hit by Red. If timed right with Neutral Special, he catches the football and buries/spikes any opponents he lands on. Can be used to recover; doesn’t put Red into freefall. A lot of end lag; use wisely!

Down Special – Nuggies: Red sprinkles Chick-fil-A nuggets in front of him. They fall until they make contact with the ground or an opponent, which makes them explode. Doesn’t reach far, but can be used for movement (B-reverses, jumping in/away, etc.). Sets up for combos.

Final Smash – Convocation: Red flies forward and takes any opponents he hits into his claws. He flies and drops them off in front of the Basilica, where the new freshman class of CUA stampedes over them.

Quirks

Triple Jump: He has two double jumps, because he is, in fact, a bird.

Deus Lux Mea Est: When shielding/parrying, he holds a shield of CUA’s crest.

Groovy!: When walking, he walks with a bounce and swings his arms.

Taunt 1: Red pulls out a pair of shades, puts them on, and crosses his arms. Because he’s pretty cool.

Taunt 2: Red fans himself with your tuition money. Fighting for your education can be tiring, y’know?

Taunt 3: The entire dance to “Timber” by Pitbull and Ke$ha. If the whole dance is completed without interruption, you get a Crazy Legs speed boost (+0.001 run speed).

…So, Georgetown, GW, American, Howard… the ball is in your court. Send Red your strongest challenger, if you dare!