Overtime Win Over Lycoming Sends Men’s Soccer to Landmark Conference Semifinal

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Catholic University men’s soccer advanced to the semifinals of the Landmark Conference Tournament after defeating Lycoming 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 31. The third-seeded Cardinals hosted the sixth-seeded Warriors in the First Round of the tournament and battled through two periods of overtime to find a game-winner.

Several Cardinal starters, including senior goalkeeper Owen Allegro and senior center back Corey Magro, both team captains, were out due to injury, forcing a number of younger players into the spotlight. Sophomore wingback Christian Backich stepped into Magro’s role at the back, and sophomore Jack Cappuccio replaced Backich out wide.

Junior goalkeeper Trevor Grice earned his third consecutive start, filling in for Allegro in goal. Senior midfielders Ryan Kuegler and Charlie Paparella each wore the captains’ armbands for the Cardinals.

“We’ve said it since the beginning of the year: this is the deepest group I think we’ve had, certainly in a long time,” Head Coach Connor Keenan said after the match. “We just keep going through our process, and we know we’re going to get our chances.”

Catholic largely dominated the first half, controlling most of the possession and racking up 8 shot attempts. In the twenty-seventh minute, Lycoming forward Leandro Cruz forced an error at the back, and slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the Warriors the lead. The Cardinals failed to respond and went into the halftime break down a goal.

In the second half, the Cards came out swinging while the Warriors parked the bus; Catholic outshot Lycoming 16 to 1 in the second half, and earned 7 corner kicks to Lycoming’s 0.

The Cardinals trailed up until the eighty-second minute, when senior forward Azaria Tewodros got on the end of a through ball from Paparella, dribbled past a defender, and buried a shot past the Warriors’ goalkeeper to equalize.

Neither team found a goal for the rest of regulation, so the match went to sudden-death overtime. The first ten-minute period of overtime ended in a stalemate, so the teams prepared for a final ten minutes – and for the possibility of a penalty shootout.

With five minutes left to play and the season on the line, senior midfielder Michael Brown drove into the penalty area after receiving a through ball and ripped a shot at goal. Brown’s shot was saved, but the ball fell to the feet of Cappuccio, who stood at the top of the 6-yard box and fired the ball into the back of the net to secure the win for the Cardinals.

Coach Keenan had high praise for Cappuccio after the match.

“He’s been a kid who every day just sticks with it and works. He’s had ups and downs and everything in between,” Keenan said. “He was out for a good portion of last year, and he comes back and scores the biggest goal of our season so far. It’s a credit to him and the guys sticking with it. It’s been awesome.”

Cappuccio’s goal marks the first of his career, while Tewodros scored his fifth goal of the season, a career high. Tewodros leads the team in goal contributions this season with 9.

The Cardinals are now 6-0-2 all-time against Lycoming, and 3-0 against the Warriors in the Landmark Conference Tournament.

Catholic moves on to the Conference Semifinals for the ninth consecutive season. They will face second-seeded Moravian on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Cardinals’ last three matches against the Greyhounds have all resulted in draws; the Cards are 13-4-3 all-time against Moravian and have not lost since 2016. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at John Makuvek Field in Bethlehem, Pa.