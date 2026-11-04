Opinion: The Metro U-Pass is Overrated

Image courtesy of Alexandra Berrick.

By Alexandra Berrick

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Tower.

I will start this article by saying that I am not opposed to Catholic University adopting the Metro U-Pass. Although I personally do not ride the Metro enough to benefit from this program, I know that many of my classmates do, especially commuter students.

My main issue with the program is how students talk about it like they are riding the Metro for free, because it is not free. I believe the overwhelming acceptance of the Metro U-Pass without pushback among the student body reflects a broader cultural tendency towards subscription packaging, and how products inherently seem more enticing when the consumer is tricked into believing they don’t have to pay for it.

What irritates me is that people think they’re winning when they’re actually just being played by the system.

Let me elaborate. We live in an age of subscription. It is difficult to watch TV without streaming services. Everything one could conceive of using or consuming in their day-to-day lives, from restaurants, bookstores, movie theaters, and airlines — all of them have a subscription option. They will relentlessly bombard you with advertisements to sign up for their members’ club, with all of the rewards they offer and “free” perks.

The thing that I can’t stand in the discourse surrounding the Metro U-Pass is people acting like they can ride the Metro for free; they can’t. The Metro U-Pass is not a free service. It is theoretically unlimited, but that really doesn’t say much. No one is actually going to take infinite trips on the Metro; they will ride it when they need to get somewhere.

The vast majority of students do not have a reason to be riding the Metro every day. It is surely beneficial for commuter students, or those who take the Metro to an off-campus job. But for most of us, it really isn’t saving that much money. It is $125 paid at the beginning of the semester for unlimited “free” swipes on the Metro. So it is not free; it is just paying in advance and then using the service later. We do not choose whether or not we get to pay this fee. It is automatically charged to us, and then we’re left to hope that we use the Metro enough to make the price worth it.

I truly despise how people will laud the Metro U-Pass as a life saver or great investment, because it reveals how they are a victim of their own psychology. We already pay so much to come to school, so what’s a little bit more? The cost of a distant, required fee is vague, but you can clearly see every time your balance goes down when you take the Metro without a U-Pass. Even if a student ends up spending more money with the U-Pass than if they had to pay for every Metro trip upfront, most wouldn’t care; we, as humans, desire the security of free benefits. We don’t like the stress of worrying about how much something costs, so we would rather pay more upfront for the subscription experience than save money by buying what we actually use and need individually.

Hence my argument for why students’ relief in the U-Pass is misplaced: because for many, it doesn’t save much money, if it saves money at all. Once again, I am not opposed to the Metro U-Pass. I believe it provides a net benefit for students. Even if I personally do not ride the Metro enough to get my money’s worth, I know that other students do, and that this program is helpful for them. Even then, I acknowledge that these students aren’t riding the Metro for free; rather, they are paying a lower fee upfront to account for how many times they would be riding throughout the semester. If the Metro cost without a U-Pass happens to exceed the cost one is paying with a U-Pass, it still doesn’t change the fact that the Metro is not free. Saving money with the U-Pass is basically just paying a reduced Metro fare per trip.

Let me put it this way: while rates vary, most round trips on weekends would cost around $4.50–$5.00. Let’s say a student made three $5 round trips a week, totaling $225 spent over a 15-week semester, excluding Thanksgiving break and including finals week. With the Metro U-Pass, those 45 trips would only cost $125 dollars, lowering the price of a round trip to $2.77. That would be a discount of roughly 45%—still a lucrative deal, but nowhere near as enticing as the framing of “free Metro rides,” nor as satisfying as tapping your card without having to see your balance go down with every trip.