Lanterns Was (Almost) Perfect

Image courtesy of Switching Codes.

By Ryan McGinn

While Marvel is busy ramping up their television department with VisionQuest on Disney+, DC Studios has just wrapped their latest TV series, Lanterns. The eight-part HBO superhero crime drama has attracted massive attention for being Green Lantern’s long-awaited return to the screen (at least live-action) after years of absence.

While it has been praised by critics for its stellar performances, grounded tone, and innovative storytelling, the show has also attracted controversy from some comic book fans. I watched the entire series from its series premiere to its season finale, making sure to tune in every week. Whether you’ve heard the praise, the controversy, or haven’t heard anything at all, I’m here to give you my honest thoughts on the series as a whole while avoiding spoilers as much as possible.

The series was created by prolific television producer Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective, Criminal Minds) alongside co-creators Damon Lindelof (Lost) and veteran comic writer Tom King.

The series follows veteran superhero, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), a member of the Green Lantern Corps, and his trainee, John Stuart (Aaron Pierre), as they investigate a series of mysterious deaths in a rural Nebraska town that they suspect to be extraterrestrial in nature. The series revolves around the duo’s relationship, growing mutual respect, and conflict over who will carry the mantle of Earth’s Green Lantern. The main story takes place in two different time periods, with Hal and John’s initial investigation in Rushville, Neb., in 2016, and the continuation of that mystery ten years later in 2026.

The series takes a grounded mystery approach to adapting the sci-fi comics, while trying to stay true to the original lore of the source material. The series finale left critics and fans divided, with critics praising its grounded characters and writing, while die-hard fans were upset over the series’ lack of comic book accuracy and spectacle. Rotten Tomatoes currently has a rare critic and audience split; the critics score stands at 91% while the audience score is 67%.

Green Lantern is a character that has had an unfortunate history in live action, with the notorious 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds being a critical and financial bomb. This incarnation ultimately failed to connect with audiences around the world.

After its failure, Warner Brothers Pictures, DC’s parent company, was reluctant to use Green Lantern in live action for over a decade. This caused fans of the comics to grow extremely hungry for content, and their prayers were seemingly answered when, in 2023, prolific comic book movie director James Gunn, the man behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, was hired to start the new DC Cinematic Universe (DCU), with a slate containing a live-action Green Lantern TV series titled Lanterns. Fans were unexpectedly ecstatic, and expectations soared through the roof.

The series had a rough time gaining fans’ approval from the beginning. The show’s grounded tone and small-town mystery setting clashed with fans’ expectations of space-trouting adventures and major cosmic threats that the comics and cartoons had made regular. Additionally, fans criticized the choice of Hal Jordan as a veteran Green Lantern, seemingly limiting his potential for inclusion in future projects when he had been a major character in the comics.

After watching the series, I would say that Lanterns is a fantastic crime drama series, but it stumbles as a comic book show. The show’s strengths definitely lie in its writing and characters. The performances from the main actors are incredible, with Kyle Chandler especially proving himself as the only man who could play Hal Jordan with his charisma and emotional depth. The dynamic between Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Piare’s John Stuart is especially engaging, with veteran Hal’s experience and smug confidence often clashing with John’s more militaristic behavior. As their reluctant cooperation grows into mutual respect, their would-be relationship is sadly interrupted by the struggle over who gets to wear the ring, creating a powerful aspect of the plot.

The series also intelligently integrates social and political topics without feeling heavy-handed. Incorporating topics of racial privilege, and systemic oppression in a nuanced way. While the heavy inspiration of True Detective is very prevalent in the show’s tone and presentation, it also has great humor and light character moments to distinguish it from the bleaker moments.

Where the series fails is in incorporating the science fiction elements. It is loyal to the lore of the source material and has good interpretations of the characters, but it often falls into telling and not showing.

It was clear from the beginning that this series would not be adapting the space-trotting adventures of the Green Lanterns from the comics, which is totally fine, and good for creatives to confine creators to smaller settings to tell a nuanced story such as this. A full-on adaptation of Green Lantern would also require major CGI for almost all characters and environments, and on a TV budget, it would be virtually impossible without breaking the bank.

The problem is that Lanterns shies away from showing almost anything at all when it comes to the cosmic elements. While there is some use of the rings to make their classic energy constructs and flight scenes that usually look great, they are infrequent. The series features aliens, but they are always in “human disguise” and never show their true forms. Even the classic Green Lantern suit is only shown once in the series.

There are many parts of the series where major events and flashbacks are told instead of actually being shown, which leaves the viewer confused and deprives the series of an opportunity to deliver on those much-needed fantastical elements. I believe if some of these events were actually shown in the series instead of alluded to, and a little more care was put into catering to the comic book fan base, the series would have been better received and been more well-rounded as a whole.

The series fails as a comic book show because while it is respectful to the characters and lore of the source material, it never fully acts like it’s a part of it.

The entire first season of Lanterns is now streaming on HBO Max.