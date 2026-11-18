Image courtesy of Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

After a successful season across all fall sports, several Catholic University athletes and coaches earned All-Landmark Conference honors.

Six members of the women’s soccer team received All-Conference honors. Junior midfielder Caroline Aponte was named to the All-Landmark First Team and earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year title.

Aponte’s 6 goals were tied for fourth in the conference, and she led the conference in shots and shots on goal. She was previously named to the All-Conference First Team in 2025 and is the second Cardinal to be named Offensive Player of the Year, the first since 2015.

Senior defender Alex Berish joined Aponte on the All-Landmark First Team and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Berish started all 19 games for the Cardinals and led a backline that only conceded one goal to a conference opponent. This is her third straight All-Conference selection and second consecutive First Team honors. Berish is the third Cardinal to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Sophomore midfielder Sara Greaser, sophomore forward Reagan O’Mara, and senior defender Kelsie Price were also named to the All-Conference First Team. Greaser and O’Mara tied for the second-most goals on the team with 4. Price played the second-most minutes on the team, just behind her center back partner, Berish. This is the first career All-Conference honor for each player.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Creamer was named to the Second Team All-Conference. She recorded 25 saves and 7 shutouts, only conceding 6 goals. This is her first All-Landmark honor.

Head Coach Casey Sommers and her coaching staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year. They led the team to the first seed in the Landmark Conference for the first time since 2015. Sommers, Peyton Hardy, Rich Landis, Andrew Vincent, and Kelle Bevine join J.P. Sousa, Catholic’s former head coach, who earned the honor in 2015 and 2014.

Five members of the men’s soccer team received All-Conference honors. Senior forward Seth Michalak, senior midfielder Charlie Paparella, and sophomore midfielder Carson Shamoo were named to the All-Landmark First Team.

Michalak led the team with 6 goals, tied for third-most in the conference, and recorded a career-high 13 points. This is his second All-Conference honor and his first First Team selection.

Paparella and Shamoo each earned their second straight First Team honors. Paparella contributed to a Cardinal defense that only conceded 10 goals and was tenth in the country in goals-against average, while Shamoo finished third on the team with 11points from his 4 goals and 3 assists.

Senior defender Corey Magro was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He led a Cardinal backline that recorded 11 shutouts on the season; Magro was on the field for all but 11 minutes of those clean-sheet results.

Senior goalkeeper Owen Allegro earned an All-Landmark Honorable Mention. He recorded 7 solo shutouts and is Catholic’s all-time shutout leader in DIII program history with 22 in his career. Allegro is the second Cardinal player to earn All-Landmark honors in all four seasons of his career; he earned Second Team selections in each of the previous three seasons.

Six members of the field hockey team received All-Conference honors. Junior midfielder Molly Romano and sophomore defender Maddie Pennisi were named to the All-Landmark First Team. Romano and Pennisi each scored 4 goals, tied for third-most on the team. This is Romano’s first All-Conference honor and Pennisi’s second after she earned a Second Team selection in 2025.

Freshman forward Hope Wagner earned All-Landmark Second Team honors and was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year. She led the team with 6 goals, including 3 game-winners, in just 11 appearances and made 9 starts in her debut season. She is the fifth Cardinal to be named Rookie of the Year.

Joining Wagner on the All-Conference Second Team are junior forward Katie Flynn and junior defender Caroline Cristella. Flynn matched Wagner’s 6 goals and also led the team in shots with 42. Cristella led the team with 3 defensive saves. Flynn and Cristella were two of six Cardinals to start all 18 games. This is the first All-Landmark honor for each player.

Sophomore goalkeeper Camryn Lowman received an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Lowman recorded four shutouts and tallied 76 saves this season over 17 starts. This is her first All-Landmark selection.

Head Coach Rachel Palumbo and her coaching staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year. They led the team to the second seed in the conference after going 7-2 against Landmark Conference opponents. Palumbo, Bryce Carlin, Gracie Burford, and Samantha Johnson join Heidi Lewis and Gia Cillizza, who each previously earned Coaching Staff of the Year recognition.

Two members of the men’s cross country team earned All-Conference honors. Senior Joey Locke was named to the All-Landmark First Team after he finished in seventh place at the Landmark Conference Championships with a personal-best time of 25:44.8. Junior Patrick Morris earned Second Team All-Conference honors after recording a time of 25:59.2 and finishing in tenth place. This is the first All-Landmark honor for each athlete.

Five members of the women’s cross country team earned All-Conference honors. Freshman Saffron Blume was named to the All-Landmark First Team and earned the conference’s Rookie of the Year title. Blume finished second in the Landmark Conference Championships with a time of 21:50.6.

Sophomore Olivia Sobkowicz, last season’s Rookie of the Year, and senior Laurel McMahon each earned First Team selections as well. Sobkowicz finished in fourth with a time of 22:10.9, while McMahon’s 22:19.2 earned her a fifth-place finish. This is the second All-Landmark honor for each athlete.

Senior Alexa Grassi was named to the All-Conference Second Team for the second year in a row. Her personal-best time of 22:42.2 earned her a ninth-place finish at the conference championship. Sophomore Erin Roche received an All-Landmark Honorable Mention after she ran a 23:33.1, a personal best, and finished 18th.

Head Coach JT Klopcic, Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Steve Rahn, and Assistant Coaches Caleb Massare and Aliah McPhaul were named the Coaching Staff of the Year. They led the Cardinals to a 38-point victory at the conference championships, the lowest point total in program history. This is Klopcic’s first time receiving this honor and Rahn’s third.

Women’s volleyball received one All-Conference honor this season. Junior outside hitter Julia Raab was named an All-Landmark honorable mention after leading the team with 246 kills, 285.5 points, and 830 total attacks. This is her second All-Landmark honor following her Second Team selection in 2025.