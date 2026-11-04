Eric Bauza, Legendary Looney Tunes Voice Actor, Dies at 46

Image courtesy of LA Times.

By Luis Zonenberg

Hollywood has been hit with so many losses these past few months. With legendary actors like Peter Cullen, Tim Curry, Walter Koenig, and Dolly Parton all gone now, it almost seemed like the worst was over. Well, we have now had another tragic loss with the passing of legendary voice actor Eric Bauza, who is most notable for voicing the iconic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig. Considering how much of an impact he had on the film and TV industry, I thought it best to reflect on the beautiful life and career he lived.

Eric Bauza was born on Dec. 7, 1979, in the Toronto suburban district of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. He was one of two children, the other being his brother, Alan, and was raised by his parents, Elvira and Eddie Bauza. Growing up, he would watch classic cartoons like Tom & Jerry and The Looney Tunes with his father and grandfather, which fostered his love for animation. He attended what is now St. John Henry Newman High School in his hometown of Scarborough before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Radio, Film and Television at Centennial College in 2000.

He kickstarted his career working as an intern at an animation studio in Los Angeles called Spümcø Inc. during his third year of college. After graduating, he decided to move to L.A., staying with his uncle while he worked as a voice actor for many adult animation TV shows like The Ripping Friends or Ren & Stimpy. In 2006, Bauza was able to obtain a visa that allowed him to stay in the U.S. after being cast in the animated superhero show, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera.

In 2012, Eric Bauza landed the role of Marvin the Martian in The Looney Tunes Show, fulfilling his dream role of voicing the Looney Tunes characters he had adored since childhood. It did not stop there, though, with him agreeing to voice other characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, and Woody Woodpecker on the 2020 Looney Tunes Cartoons. His success allowed him to continue voicing the characters in other productions like Tiny Toons University and Coyote vs. Acme.

On October 25, 2026, Eric Bauza passed away at the age of 46. He suffered from hypertensive heart disease, causing his heart to fail. While not much is known about his personal life, he is survived by his ten-year-old son, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Lynn Borutski, an animation director. He was also engaged to his girlfriend, Caroline Buermann, at the time of his passing.

Coyote vs Acme director, Dave Green, reflected on his time with Bauza.

“He’d light up any room with his voice,” Green said in an Instagram post. “He was so patient, and so kind. He spent time with fans. Listened to them, hung out with them, enjoyed them. Because he was one of them. He grew up on 80s and 90s cartoons like me, so we became fast friends. He grew up sketching and drawing, and doing voices as he sketched. He lived his childhood dream.”

Other voice actors and colleagues also paid tribute to him. Voice actor Tara Strong remembered her first encounter with him, saying, “The first time I met Eric Bauza, he was fresh off the plane from my hometown, Toronto. He joined the cast of The Fairly OddParents, and within moments of hearing what this guy could do, I told him, ‘You’re gonna be a really big star.” She described him as “So full of life, light, and love. Incredible father, son, and friend. He was always there for me during some extremely challenging times. He was a gift to this planet, no question. Sweetest, most talented human.”

Bauza lived out his childhood dream, injecting new life into so many iconic Looney Tunes characters, introducing a whole new generation of children to them in the process. His work has not just had a profound impact on audiences around the world, but also his friends and family as well. Hopefully, more people will look back on his work and introduce others to the Looney Tunes he adored in the process.