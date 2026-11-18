Image courtesy of ShaneClaiborne on Facebook.

By Theo Efantis

Recently, many Americans participated in the 2026 midterm elections. The results were slightly surprising, yet refreshing to many people (myself included). Despite the joy of many to see the Democratic Party reclaim the House and the Senate, there are, of course, many people who are very distraught by the results of this election. It is not uncommon to hear people, even fellow Catholics, saying that President Trump and the Republican Party are “the party that’s for God.” Likewise, it is not uncommon to hear Democrats saying the same thing.

So, as Catholics, where should we fall when it comes to voting? Well, it is important to remember that the crux of this article is by no means to dissuade people from doing their civic duty and casting votes; however, it is also important to establish right away that neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party are in any way fully compatible with Catholic ideals. We should not judge someone who voted Republican seeing as the Republicans are against abortion, and abortion is a strict incompatibility within the Church. We also, however, should not judge anyone for voting for the Democrats, as the Republicans seem intent on mass deportations and brutal punishments of legal citizens, as well as getting involved in overseas conflicts which are affecting Catholics around the world.

On one hand, we have a party which seems intent on allowing the full-scale use of abortion, referring to abortion on demand for all nine months of pregnancy. Additionally, many members of the party are intent on allowing gender reassignments at any age, which has in itself many moral, medical, and philosophical flaws. On the other hand, our other options on the Republican side are no better, and are perhaps even worse. Mr. Trump and his highly unorthodox political team are intent on separating families and deporting men, women, and children regardless of their citizenship status. Many of these people from Central and South America are our Catholic brothers and sisters. The Republican Party has also cozied up to Israel, arguably one of the most immoral countries on Earth. They have refused the release of the notorious Epstein files, wherein it is highly likely there is disclosed information regarding many politicians (the President included) and sex scandals with minors.

So where should Catholics go from here? It seems like it is a lose-lose situation for us either way. I’d go as far as to say that it’s not quite. First of all, always remember that we can fulfill our voting duties without voting Democrat or Republican. Keep in mind that you have the option to write somebody in, and you don’t necessarily need to vote for one of the two major parties. During the last presidential election, I remember voting for Kamala Harris, then feeling a sense of major regret because much of what she stands for goes against the Church. I knew I could not vote for Mr. Trump, but somehow voting for Ms. Harris also felt unsatisfactory. Ultimately, I felt upset with myself that I did not take advantage of this privilege to write in someone I felt was more qualified or whose policies I felt aligned better with the church’s morals. Even if the vote was a “throwaway vote,” it would have been done in clean conscience.

It is here that we, as Catholics, as Americans, must remember that we are never to vote with our party’s interest in mind first. Our duty is not to be good Democrats or good Republicans; it is to be good Americans, to have the interest of the country as a whole in mind. Beyond that, our duty above any worldly thing is to be good Christians, and we do that by following our Mother Church and her teachings. Therefore, when going to vote, remember that these people are all worldly leaders, who in the long run won’t matter as much as the media makes it seem. Does anyone know off the top of their head who the thirteenth president of the United States was? How about the emperor of Rome right after Nero? How about before Nero? Most of us don’t remember these people, because most of the history that seems relevant at the time is not as important in the long run. Everyone knows the man who was crucified on the mountaintop and rose from the dead. There will never be a time when people don’t remember that man. Therefore, when voting as a Catholic, it is important not to take our own biases and opinions to the polls, but rather to go with a sense of humility, as well as hope, that we can cast a vote that would be as favorable to our Lord as possible. We do that by understanding his teachings through the apostles’ lens, through the lens of their students, and their students’ students; in other words, we must look through the lens of the Catholic Church.