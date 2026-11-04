Clayface Stands as a Somber but Still Entertaining Revenge Thriller

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

By Luis Zonenberg

As the Halloween season comes to a close, I wanted to end the horror-thon on a strong note! My search ultimately led me to the latest DC movie, Clayface! Based on the titular Batman villain of the same name, the movie was written by the incredibly talented Mike Flanagan, famous for horror TV shows like Midnight Mass and movies like Doctor Sleep. Producer James Gunn was so impressed with Flanagan’s script that he fast-tracked its production and retroactively fit it into his newly formed DC Universe. With how much Gunn has hyped up this film, I decided to venture out and see if this attention was truly warranted.

The story focuses on actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) returning to his hometown of Gotham City. After discovering he got nominated for an Academy Award, he decides to celebrate the occasion with his close friend, Corey Bowery (Joshua James), with both attending a high-profile party in the city. After having an intimate night with actress Mia Torrez (Joana Ribeiro), he quickly discovers that she is the girlfriend of mob boss Markos Szabo (David Dencik) and pays the price for it.

With his face now grotesquely disfigured, Matt pushes to prosecute Szabo but the corrupt justice system allows him to get out off the hook, leaving Hagan broke and cast out of Hollywood. Desperate to fix his appearance, he turns to Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), who has developed a nanite treatment capable of healing damaged human tissue and skin. After an overdose of nanites, Matt develops incredible abilities to morph his body, assuming the shape and appearance of others; this is an ability he looks to exploit to exact vengeance on the people who wronged him.

While the movie follows the tropes of a typical revenge plot, it balances this out with the exploration of Matt’s psyche; the movie is not just a horror film, but also a psychological dive into Matt’s mindset. At its heart, this movie is a psychological thriller, showing a character’s descent into madness and villainy. Akin to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, the movie focuses on stripping away what little humanity Matt has and letting him become the delusional psychopath he always was deep down.

The movie also, oddly enough, has a bitingly clever commentary on A.I. When sitting down for the procedure, Dr. Corr explains that the nanites fixing his body are a form of A.I. that she can regulate from her lab. This revelation offers a surprising reflection on the regulation of A.I.; people like Corr have to closely monitor it – otherwise, they risk it rapidly changing and evolving to a point where they can no longer control it. While the movie largely focuses on the horror and the revenge plot, there remains an interesting analogy to A.I. regulation that is insanely clever and interesting to think about.

The cast was incredibly entertaining, with Tom Rhys Harries delivering a phenomenal performance as Matt Hagen. He captures the tragic nature of Hagen’s character and adds more depth with his charming demeanor that masks his true psychotic nature. Naomi Ackie was another standout, contrasting Hagen’s character with a sincere but still emotionally conflicted performance. Other actors like Max Minghella, Joshua James, Nancy Carroll, and David Dencik anchored the film with their engaging performances.

The cinematography was serviceable for the task at hand, utilizing a warmer color palette compared to other horror films. The bright neon lights and warmer hues certainly helped paint a unique picture of this version of Gotham City, transitioning to a darker set of colors whenever a more horrifying scene would lurk on-screen. Unfortunately, the film was lacking in terms of fun and creative angles, choosing to remain stationary, which deflates much of the tension in the movie.

While the overall quality of the VFX was hit or miss, it thankfully makes up for it by leaning into the creative horrors of making someone’s body look like a melting piece of clay. There were many gleefully horrifying scenes that had me covering my eyes, from Matt’s eyes being glued shut to his face getting brutally bashed by violent thugs. While the effects never looked “real”, they were insanely fun to behold and sucked more into the story as a result.

While this is certainly no game-changer in terms of horror or superhero films, the movie stands as a thoroughly entertaining revenge thriller that expertly challenges the psyche of Matt Hagen. You have a firm understanding of his character and ultimately do feel sorry for him, making you empathize with him as he slowly loses what little sanity he has left. Tom Rhys Harries molds into a terrifying villain in Clayface, a gleefully disturbing revenge thriller that blends body horror and psychological horror with delightfully frightening results.

Clayface is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★☆