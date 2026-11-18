Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

By Luis Zonenberg

As we continue our countdown to Avengers: Doomsday, I want to continue looking back on the biggest and most important films in the franchise. Next up on the agenda is Avengers: Age of Ultron, which many have cited as the weakest of the Avengers films. While critics certainly did not enjoy this one as much as the first Avengers movie, it has been getting a reappraisal from audiences thanks to its timely commentary on artificial intelligence. I decided it was time to revisit this overlooked gem and see how well it holds up.

The story focuses on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) still fighting the lingering PTSD he has following the Battle of New York. After recovering Loki’s sceptre from a Hydra base in Sokovia, he discovers that the gem inside the sceptre contains an AI that is responsible for its mind-controlling abilities. Stark works with Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to see if they can use the AI to develop a new global defense program he refers to as “Ultron” (James Spader).

Once the Ultron program launches, it unexpectedly becomes sentient and quickly turns against Tony. As Ultron grows more powerful by the day, Tony works to put aside his differences with other Avengers like Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) so they can locate Ultron. Once they discover Ultron plans an extinction-level event to wipe out the human race, the Avengers race to stop Ultron before it’s too late!

The story of a billionaire developing an AI in hopes of helping humanity is now more relevant than ever. Even if they rush through much of Ultron’s motivation, it surprisingly works to showcase his rapidly growing power and sentience, much like an actual program. What is even more brilliant is that they highlight, with the creation of the Vision, how AI itself is not necessarily evil, and they warn that it requires delicate supervision to ensure it does not become an actual danger.

Unfortunately, the story crumbles under the weight of director Joss Whedon’s signature brand of humor. While his witty dialogue works for some characters, like Iron Man, it too often relies on it to keep audiences engaged. The humor is best utilized when it actually fuels the motivations of the characters and how they interact with each other. However, when it is used as merely a funny zinger, it deflates any sense of tension and makes audiences feel less concerned about Ultron posing any real threat.

The cast thankfully brings plenty of charm to the table, with Robert Downey Jr. continuing to dazzle as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. His chemistry with his co-stars, namely Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo, who beautifully contrast Downey’s more bombastic performance, makes his performance even better. The real highlight is James Spader as Ultron, who gives a powerhouse performance, injecting every line he has with such dread and menace. Other supporting actors like Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cobie Smulders, and Samuel L. Jackson unfortunately fail to leave much of an impact as a result of the movie’s crowded cast.

The cinematography proves to be more of a mixed bag this time around. While it features much more fun and creative shots, its desaturated color palette creates a visually unappealing look that’s hard to appreciate. While I laud that this was to create a more unified look across the other MCU films, it unfortunately makes this film feel less unique as a result. Thankfully, the intense camera angles and long takes create a much more engaging viewing experience, especially when the fun action sequences kick in.

The music is also less memorable this time around as well. With the score now being composed by Brian Tyler and Danny Elfman, they create a rather generic soundtrack that just imitates what previous superhero films have featured. While it does aid in pumping up the intensity and drama at some moments, it ultimately pales in comparison to Alan Silvestri’s classical score, which makes it all the more forgettable.

The VFX hold up incredibly well, particularly the CGI design of Ultron. His distinctive design allows for him to be more expressive than other CGI characters, mirroring the character’s longing to replicate a human-like body. The CGI also blends well with the practical set pieces, beautifully bringing the characters to life while amping up the action as well. Even if the green-screen backdrops might be more noticeable in this one, the CGI and practical sets work together to fuel the spectacle of the film’s action-packed story.

This movie certainly has a good number of problems, but it thankfully does not distract from its engaging story and fun slate of characters. Ultron remains one of the most underrated villains in the MCU, whose sharp character work gets an incredible boost from James Spader’s committed performance. Even if this movie might not surpass the heights of the other Avengers films, it still offers enough action and heart to keep audiences entertained. While it often crumbles under the weight of its sprawling cast, Avengers: Age of Ultron thankfully features a fun, action-packed story that is sure to assemble audiences for years to come.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is now streaming on Disney+.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five